Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Rare display of Hawaii crystals, gems in spring showcase

By Cheyenne Sibley,

4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Rock & Mineral Society of Hawaii is hosting a show this spring where the community is welcome to shop around and learn about all things rock and minerals. It will be their first in three years!

The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki hotel in the main tower, kou ballroom, located on the second floor. There will be free parking and admission on both Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A rare display of Hawaiian minerals such as Quartz, Calcite, Opal, and Agate found on the islands will be shown. Members of the Rock & Mineral Society of Hawaii go out of state to collect because, in Hawaii, there are very few minerals. This is because Hawaii is geologically very young and mostly made of lava.

Some minerals found in Hawaii:

  • Quartz: Kailua, Oahu
  • Sulfur: Kilauea, Big island
  • Gypsum: Makapuu, Oahu
  • Analcime, Chabazite, and Laumontite: Kailua, Oahu

To see images of the minerals, click here.

Experts will be giving gem identification lectures and artists will have beadwork and mineral jewelry displayed as well.

“The upcoming show is a great opportunity to see, touch and purchase rocks, gems, minerals, fossils, and even meteorites that we all learn about in school. It’s a remarkable hands-on opportunity for attendees to experience the wonders of geology and planetary sciences in a local, interactive setting. Our club members love to share their passion and knowledge.”

Matthew Martin, Rock & Mineral Society of Hawaii President

The Rock & Mineral Society of Hawaii also goes by the name Hui Pōhaku Ō Hawai’i and is the only mineral club in the state.

The non-profit was founded in 1970 and meets in Honolulu once every fourth Wednesday of the month.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The club’s mission is dedicated to education, mineral and rock collecting, and the lapidary arts. The Rock & Mineral Society of Hawaii hosts lapidary classes for members. However, if you are not a member, the city and county of Honolulu, parks and recreation, offers lapidary classes at Makiki District park three times a year.

