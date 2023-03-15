NAIA Women’s Basketball Round of 16 Games delayed due to leak at Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The NAIA Women’s Basketball Round of 16 evening games have been delayed due to a roof leak at the Tyson Events Center.

Maintenance crews are at the facility working on fixing the leak. Follow along with us here at KCAU 9 News for your updates.

UPDATE: According to the Dordt Defenders Athletics Twitter account, the game is slated to start at around 10:15 p.m.

