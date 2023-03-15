Open in App
Shreveport, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Shreveport rapper ‘Hurricane Chris’ found not guilty of second-degree murder

By Emily Greer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xnbC_0lJ6Rf9Q00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — Closing arguments in the second-degree murder trial of Shreveport rapper Hurricane Chris took place on Tuesday and the jury found Dooley not guilty on all counts.

Christopher Dooley, ‘Hurricane Chris’ was indicted by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury on October 22, 2020, in connection with the June 19 murder of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.

During closing arguments, prosecutors stated that Farris was shot six times and three of those bullets stayed in the body, and three penetrated the body. The prosecution speculated that Dooley gunned down Farris because he was too close to the $10,000 he had in his car.

Released arrest affidavits at odds with story rapper accused of murder told police

Farris was shot several times at a Texaco station on Hearne Avenue near Hollywood Avenue. The trial began Monday, March 6 with jury selection, and completed the following day with a four-man, eight-woman jury.

Opening statements began on Wednesday, March 8 in Caddo Parish.

The state presented 11 witnesses, and the defense offered testimony from two witnesses, including the defendant.

Dooley was also charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, which was one of the elements connected to the slaying.

The defense claimed Dooley was attempting to wound, and not kill, Farris, and asked that Dooley not be convicted because of his celebrity.

Both the prosecution and the defense rested late Tuesday afternoon, and the prosecution did not offer a rebuttal.

The jury finished deliberating on Tuesday night and delivered their verdict after 9:00 p.m. Christopher Dooley was found not guilty of all charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Shreveport, LA newsLocal Shreveport, LA
Woman, 2 men injured in multiple Shreveport shootings
Shreveport, LA11 hours ago
Officer who shot, killed Alonzo Bagley has resigned
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Hurricane Chris Acquitted in Second-Degree Murder Case
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caddo Parish Sheriffs Arrest Woman on Police Battery Charges
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Investigation continues in home invasion, homicide of Campti man
Campti, LA1 day ago
Shreveport man arrested for domestic abuse at Cajun Inn
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Caddo Grand Jury returns murder, manslaughter indictments
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Several shootings occur within hours; 3 injured, 1 victim fighting for life
Shreveport, LA15 hours ago
Fat Daddy’s Crawfish owner killed in Campti
Campti, LA2 days ago
Hurricane Chris acquitted of murder charge
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Mothers of Hurricane Chris, slain man react to rapper’s acquittal on murder charge
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Multiple shootings in Shreveport, one victim with life-threatening injuries
Shreveport, LA11 hours ago
10 Celebrities You Wouldn’t Expect to Encounter in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
2 arrested for fraudulent activity at Louisiana Downs, Margaritaville Casinos
Bossier City, LA2 days ago
2 arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at Shreveport-Bossier casinos
Marshall, TX2 days ago
Texas Whataburger employee’s tip leads to arrest of 79-year-old for indecency with a child
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Shreveport woman's, daughter's deaths added to homicide list after man's indictment
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Shots fired reported between Albert L. Bicknell and Hearne Avenue
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Bossier City man allegedly responsible for high speed chase in west Texas that left 4 people dead
Bossier City, LA2 days ago
Shreveport mayor’s office announces resignation of Alexander Tyler
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
SPD officer involved in deadly shooting resigns from police force
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
High-speed chase from Bossier City to Shreveport ends in crash
Bossier City, LA3 days ago
Woman Arrested in Shreveport For Destroying Ex’s Property
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
SPD makes unrelated arrests after several are hurt, threatened
Shreveport, LA4 days ago
Man reported missing in Shreveport
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Police searching for missing Webster Parish man last seen leaving home
Minden, LA3 days ago
Family of Heaven Weed shares how they want her to be remembered
Shreveport, LA3 days ago
Shreveport man arrested in East Texas after multi-county pursuit
Shreveport, LA5 days ago
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Thursday Night
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Kroger gives away trees to Shreveport community
Shreveport, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy