Chicago, IL
BearDigest

Eddie Jackson Ahead of Schedule in Foot Rehab

By Gene Chamberlain,

4 days ago

Bears safety Eddie Jackson reports positive rehab in his recovery from a foot injury.

Eddie Jackson revealed his injury status when receiving the Bears Ed Block Courage Award on Tuesday and it bodes well for participation sometime this spring.

Jackson said he's ahead of schedule. Nevertheless, he didn't say there is a timetable for his return.

Jackson told reporters at the presentation that he started running three weeks ago for the first time.

"It was a great feeling," Jackson told the website. "You don't know how grateful you are when you can run. So not being able to run for a while, it was a great feeling to get back to it."

Jackson suffered a foot injury against the New York Jets Nov. 27 and missed the last five games after he had intercepted four passes and was in the running for the Pro Bowl. At the time, it was reported as a Lisfranc injury, a mid-foot  issue which can involve broken bones or ligament damage. A more severe injury can require surgery but the Bears said last season that Jackson's didn't require it

Jackson has been doing rehab at Halas Hall.

"I just know that we feel good where he is right now, so we got to let that process go," coach Matt Eberflus said at the combine. "We'll evaluate that as we go."

