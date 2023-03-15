Open in App
Williamsburg, VA
WTKR News 3

Williamsburg daycare worker fired, facing charges for hitting 5-year-old: Police

By Danielle Saitta,

4 days ago
A Williamsburg daycare worker accused of hitting a 5-year-old girl has been arrested, according to the James City County Police Department.

Jasmine Gaither told News 3's Danielle Saitta her daughter, Miracle, explained that she got in trouble at daycare and was put in time out for it, but what happened next was uncalled for.

"I was writing on my teacher's board with her pen and she told me not to in anger," Miracle said. "She came up to me and did this to my nose and it was blood."

Gaither said she recorded video in February, showing her daughter came home with blood stains on her shirt and jacket.

Then she called police to investigate.

James City County authorities told News 3 the complaint they received showed one of the workers at the Childcare Network, Alexandra Jackson, "struck" the victim in the face with a "backhand-style strike."

Gaither said the assault on her child is very upsetting and so if the fact that she was never informed.

"She tried to cover it up and told my daughter 'hey, I'm sorry,' gave her a hug and didn't report it to anybody," Gaither said. "No one knew about it outside her and my daughter until my daughter got home. It hurt to know there was nothing I couldn't do. I wasn't there to protect her."

Jackson was suspended by the center that day. She's facing an assault and battery charge.

On Wednesday, March 15, she was arrested after turning herself into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, according to the James City County Police Department.

The Childcare Network released the following statement to News 3:

"The safety and well-being of the children we serve is our top priority. We require all employees to report incidents to their school Director. The teacher involved in this incident is no longer employed with Childcare Network."

Still, Gaither said she won't take her daughter back to school. Lately, Miracle has needed to see a counselor.

"She's been doing a lot of backtracking, using the bathroom on herself, scared to go to sleep at night...abusing our dog, backhanding our Yorkie, Bella, on her nose, as well," Gaither said. "A lot of aftermath."

Gaither wants to see that a lesson is learned.

"I'm hoping that [Jackson] gets arrested and she doesn't get to work with other people's children ever again.

She also has a message for parents.

"If their kid comes to them with a concern of abuse, believe the child. Don't hesitate," Gaither said. "Because if I would've done that she would've gotten away with what she did.

