Asheville backs McCormick Field funding plan, Tourists fans rejoice

ASHEVILLE - In a game changing vote, which could secure of the future of minor league baseball in Asheville and a "key regional asset," City Council authorized the city manager to sign a funding letter of commitment for McCormick Field — potentially putting the city on the hook for $875,000 annually for 20 years.

Asheville City Council voted unanimously to support the funding March 14, intended to bring city-owned McCormick Field into compliance with new league facility standards.

Of the seven members of council, Vice Mayor Sandra Kilgore was not present.

"One of the functions of a city is to provide opportunities for people to spend time together in recreation and having fun," said Mayor Esther Manheimer, who reflected not only on fond memories at McCormick Field, but at other baseball stadiums across the country.

"Just listening to the crowd, singing together, and that moment of people being together, is something you can't just replicate ... it does change lives and it does enhance the quality of life that people experience."

Council Chambers was packed with fans sporting jerseys and ballcaps. The room hit its 75-person capacity, and more people were funneled to an overflow room. Seventeen people signed up to speak, a majority in favor of the funding, with three individuals ceding their time to Asheville Tourists team owner Brian DeWine.

DeWine first noted the stadium's $9.8 million annual economic impact to Buncombe County, its 180,000 fans a year and the 200 local vendors it hosts annually.

"We love baseball, but we love what minor league baseball does for community more," DeWine said. "It's why we believe this ballpark is the center of the community."

Chris Corl, the city's director of Community and Regional Entertainment Facilities, clarified that this vote commits the city to bring the field back into compliance with MLB standards, backed by a funding plan, but does not yet obligate the city to a particular dollar amount or execute a lease agreement with the team. Those steps will come later.

The background

The total project carries a price tag of $37.5 million, which includes a number of improvements, expansions and maintenance work.

The Citizen Times detailed the facility needs in a June tour and article about McCormick Field.

Of the 17 speakers, there were several dissenters, many noting concerns about the project's high price tag or having taxpayer dollars used, as commenter David Turner said, to subsidize a for-profit, private company.

Another speaker, Nina Tovish, brought up other of the city's "deep needs and priorities," such as affordable housing and transit.

"Is this truly the best use for $37 million of the city’s limited fiscal resources?” she asked.

DeWine has been pushing for a financial commitment from possible funders, including the city of Asheville, Buncombe County, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority and, possibly, the state.

The heavy financial lift has been a subject of multiple work sessions, and the intended vision for the project would expand the use of the stadium, transforming it into a regional multiuse facility and retaining Major League Baseball affiliation in Asheville and, by extension, the Tourists themselves.

Potential other uses of the field include concerts, craft fairs, winter light events, high school baseball tournaments and more, with estimated revenue of $175,000 to $500,000, according to staff.

The impending deadline is the result of new requirements by Major League Baseball, which is calling the shots on facility upgrades for 120 affiliated minor league ballclubs nationwide. MLB says upgrades are supposed to be done by Opening Day 2023, but DeWine has acknowledged that isn't happening.

In a November interview, DeWine said they have already applied for a deferral with the MLB since they will not be ready by this season. Approval is contingent on having a funding plan in place by April 1.

The stadium first opened in 1924 and has passed through several hands including the city from 1923 to 1984, the county until 2005, and back to the city. Currently, Asheville leases the field to the Tourists for $1 a year, and has since 2012. The 4,000-seat stadium was last renovated in 1992.

According to historical attendance data presented March 14, 29% of attendees are from Buncombe County, excluding Asheville, and 23% are from Asheville.

"It really is a locals-first stadium," said Corl.

Tourists fans celebrate

Several commenters referenced years, or even decades, attending baseball games at McCormick Field. In Navy jerseys, emblazoned with the Asheville Tourists logo, fans sketched images of time spent with family, fireworks shows and warm nights spent watching ball.

Commenter Frank Cappelli, flanked by his sons, Charlie and Leo, listed regional stadiums that lost their MLB affiliation license in recent years.

"Thy didn't have a choice, didn't have a say," he said. A loss he called "devastating."

Leo, his young son, also spoke. He described the "magic" of a baseball game, and stretching a $7 allowance to get as many hotdogs, peanuts and, most importantly, Dippin' Dots, as possible.

Though several council members mentioned wrestling with the decision — inundated with thousands of emails and 35 pages of public comments — ultimately they came to support the "opportunity."

“This is our building. This isn’t a private company’s building, this is a city facility," said council member Maggie Ullman. "So I know that there are times where we use economic benefit to justify investment, but the heart and soul we are hearing in this room right now doesn’t have a dollar figure to it.”

The funding plan

Initial presentations estimated a city contribution of about $950,000 a year, but an opportunity to approve facility fees on tickets sold at the stadium, likely about 50 cents per general admission ticket, slightly higher for higher priced tickets, could bring an estimated $75,000 to $110,000 per year, offsetting the annual city contribution.

Corl laid out these options at a March 14 work session.

There is also the option to consider utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funding of up to $2 million for operational needs in fiscal year 2024, freeing up $2 million of the city's fund balance to support the McCormick Field project.

The biggest unknown remains potential state funding. Though no bill is yet introduced, there is the potential for one-time grant funding if the Minor League Infrastructure grant program passes with the upcoming state budget.

Depending on the balance of these variables, the city could see a range of annual contributions.

The "worst case scenario," as Corl called it, is an $875,000 annual contribution. This assumes no state funding, but does include the ticket "facility fee." The full city contribution amount over 20 years comes to 17.5 million.

With no change in partners, the ticket fee and the $2 million in fund balance dollars, the annual city contribution would be $715,000 annually, a total contribution of $16.3 million.

If state funding is clinched, that number continues to go down.

But the city isn't the only entity being asked for funding.

As it stands, the estimated funding structure is:

Asheville Tourists: $468,750 annually for 20 years, on average.

$468,750 annually for 20 years, on average. Buncombe County: $250,000 annually for 20 years.

$250,000 annually for 20 years. Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority: $1.95 million of a reallocated grant, plus $1.4 million annually, for 15 years.

$1.95 million of a reallocated grant, plus $1.4 million annually, for 15 years. City of Asheville: $875,000 annually for 20 years.

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on whether to commit to the project at its March 21 meeting.

The deadline to submit the funding commitment letter is April 1.

Per a Feb. 14 work session, the city will present and request funding for the project to TDA on April 26.

