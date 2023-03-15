Ty Lue Reveals Underrated Area of Steph Curry's Game

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue respects Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue has game planned several times for Steph Curry on the biggest stage. Facing the Golden State Warriors in three NBA Finals when he was coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, few coaches have been tasked with game planning for Steph Curry more often than Ty Lue has.

When asked before Tuesday's practice about game planning for Curry, as the Clippers will see Golden State on Wednesday, Lue said, "You can't relax. For [Curry] it's constant movement, and now Poole, you can't relax. And so they're always gonna relocate on offensive rebounds, they're always gonna get out in transition and get to their spots with the three-point shots. So you just can't relax. You gotta be aware and you gotta have a body on those guys at all times, because any kind of separation and you're dead."

Lue was also asked about Curry and his overall game, saying the superstar point guard does not get enough credit for his finishing ability, since everybody focuses on the shooting.

"He don't get a lot of credit for getting to the basket," Lue said. "He's a great finisher around the basket. You run him off the three-point line and he can get to the paint. He's got his floaters, he can finish with either hand, and so he doesn't get enough credit for being able to finish in the paint."

The Clippers and Warriors will face off on Wednesday in a game that his significant seeding and tiebreaker implications.

