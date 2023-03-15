Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
AllClippers

Ty Lue Reveals Underrated Area of Steph Curry's Game

By Joey Linn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N52iH_0lJ6OEYG00

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue respects Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue has game planned several times for Steph Curry on the biggest stage. Facing the Golden State Warriors in three NBA Finals when he was coaching the Cleveland Cavaliers, few coaches have been tasked with game planning for Steph Curry more often than Ty Lue has.

When asked before Tuesday's practice about game planning for Curry, as the Clippers will see Golden State on Wednesday, Lue said, "You can't relax. For [Curry] it's constant movement, and now Poole, you can't relax. And so they're always gonna relocate on offensive rebounds, they're always gonna get out in transition and get to their spots with the three-point shots. So you just can't relax. You gotta be aware and you gotta have a body on those guys at all times, because any kind of separation and you're dead."

Lue was also asked about Curry and his overall game, saying the superstar point guard does not get enough credit for his finishing ability, since everybody focuses on the shooting.

"He don't get a lot of credit for getting to the basket," Lue said. "He's a great finisher around the basket. You run him off the three-point line and he can get to the paint. He's got his floaters, he can finish with either hand, and so he doesn't get enough credit for being able to finish in the paint."

The Clippers and Warriors will face off on Wednesday in a game that his significant seeding and tiebreaker implications.

Related Articles

Damian Lillard Cites Russell Westbrook's Career in Bold Claim

Bones Hyland Reveals What Went Wrong With Denver Nuggets

Paul George: Championship With Clippers Would Outweigh One With Lakers

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Steph Curry Scoring 50 Points vs Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ty Lue Shares Hilarious Reaction to Steph Curry's 50-Point Game vs. Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Officially Suspended For Friday's Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Russell Westbrook Takes Responsibility for Clippers Losing to Magic
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Matchup With Steph Curry
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Falls Unconscious During Live Broadcast
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, More
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Steph Curry Unexpectedly Added to Injury Report vs. Hawks
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Look: Here's How Much Michael Jordan Could Sell Hornets For
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
BREAKING: NBA Officially Suspends Draymond Green vs. Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Paul George Reacts to Russell Westbrook's Rough Game vs. Orlando Magic
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Steph Curry Praises A Fellow NBA Superstar
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steph Curry Reveals What Makes Russell Westbrook Special
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Here's What Anthony Davis Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Revealed
Memphis, TN10 hours ago
Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Hawks
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy