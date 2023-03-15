Open in App
Palm Springs, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

Palm Springs Police Department to offer crime prevention training courses

By City News Service,

4 days ago

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs Police Department Tuesday announced it will offer crime prevention training courses to community members in an effort to make neighborhoods safer.

The free courses will be held for eight hours per day from March 28 to March 30, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"Residents will have learned the skills and tools necessary to go back to their neighborhoods and make significant improvements to make their neighborhoods less crime attractive," Palm Springs Police said in a statement.

Ten Palm Springs residents will work with city, police, code compliance and planning department officials on the training courses.

They will introduce participants to problem solving methodologies, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles and approaches to build neighborhood safety plans, according to police.

Residents who commit to the training courses will receive a CPTED certification from the International Crime Prevention Association.

For more information and to register for the free training, residents can contact Palm Springs police Lt. William Hutchinson at william.hutchinson@palmsprings.ca.gov.

