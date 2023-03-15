Open in App
Clearwater, FL
WFLA

1 hurt in shooting at Clearwater surf shop; persons of interest sought

By Katlyn BrieskornRachel Tucker,

4 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was hurt in a shooting at a surf shop in Clearwater Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Clearwater police officers and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a shooting inside the Surf Style store at 315 South Gulfview Boulevard just before 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay beaches will be spared from giant seaweed blob, researchers say

Deputy Chief Michael Walek said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a fight that escalated into gunshots.

Officials said one person was shot on the store’s second floor. They were taken to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Walek said there is no threat to the public. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Clearwater police are looking for three persons of interest in the case. Anyone who recognizes them should call 727-562-4242 with information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGNd7_0lJ6O8L900
Persons of interest (Clearwater Police Department)

Walek said deputies are interviewing people in the store and combing through video. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

