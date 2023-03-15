Open in App
Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks announce 2023 coaching staff

By Liz Mathews,

4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks announced their 2023 coaching staff via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, including the addition of some new faces.

First, the Seahawks welcomed Roy Anderson as the team’s new secondary coach, replacing Sean Desai, who accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Eagles.

Secondly, Seattle hired BT Jordan as its pass rush specialist. Jordan assumes the role vacated by former Seahawks linebacker Aaron Curry, who is now the Steelers’ outside linebackers coach.

Finally, the Seahawks added Greg Olson as the quarterbacks coach earlier in the spring following the departure of Dave Canales, who became Tampa Bay’s new offensive coordinator.

Below is a look at the complete coaching staff heading into the 2023 season.

