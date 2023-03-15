Open in App
Missouri State
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Understanding Blue Alerts

By Nia Hinson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9v9X_0lJ6MlPh00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Blue Alert is a message sent to devices alerting residents about a person who either killed, seriously injured or could be a threat to any law enforcement officer.

The history of blue alerts dates back to 2014, when two New York City officers were killed in an ambush attack. Following the attack, the COPS, a component of the United States Department of Justice implemented the Blue Alert Act in 2016.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is in charge of putting out the alerts in the state.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the criteria required in order for a blue alert to be issued includes:

  • A law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty; or
  • An officer is missing in connection with official duties; or
  • There is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer; and
  • There is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement; and
  • The law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued.

All law enforcement agencies are notified through an email, and the general public will receive the alert on their cellphones. Anyone who is in proximity to the area of the incident or investigation will receive the message. The Missouri Department of Transportation or the Missouri Lottery may also post the alert on billboards.

According to Eric Brown, the assistant director of MSHP, a Blue Alert is canceled after a suspect, or suspects are in custody, or when it is determined there is no longer a threat to law enforcement or the general public.

On Sunday, a Blue Alert was issued after Kenneth Simpson was suspected to have shot two police officers, and was not in custody at the time the alert was issued. This called for a blue alert because Simpson was considered a threat to the public.

One alert was issued in 2022. Sunday's alert was the first one this year.

The post Understanding Blue Alerts appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests four on a multitude of charges
Des Arc, MO1 day ago
Audio: Missouri State Highway Patrol conducting roving patrols on St. Patrick’s Day
Macon, MO1 day ago
MSHP Arrest Reports for March 14, 2023
Sedalia, MO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Proposed statewide conviction review unit would help free wrongfully incarcerated
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Breakthru Beverage Missouri to offer free rides to people for St. Patricks Day
Columbia, MO1 day ago
O’Fallon man dies in Lincoln County head-on collision
O'fallon, MO2 days ago
Missouri home surrounded after fatal officer shooting
Hermann, MO5 days ago
Check Out This Innovative 70s Era Trailer Made In Missouri
Warrensburg, MO2 days ago
Man arrested for burglary of Rolla business
Rolla, MO3 days ago
UPDATE: Missouri’s attorney general wants answers regarding now-closed Mexico/Fulton hospitals
Fulton, MO1 day ago
Hundreds of Kansans get medical marijuana cards in Missouri as state weighs legalization
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Service members are not the only ones low crawling around Fort Leonard Wood
Fort Leonard Wood, MO3 days ago
1 of America’s Windiest Cities is in Missouri, Worse than Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'I'm out of options': St. Charles announces lawsuit against Ameren Missouri over wellfield contamination
Saint Charles, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy