Landry files lawsuit to lower the cost of insulin

Because the cost of insulin has risen from $20 a vial to anywhere between $300 and $700 since the 1990s, Attorney General Jeff Landry is taking on manufacturers and Pharmacy Benefit Managers.

“We believe that a handful of manufacturers are either colluding with Pharmacy Benefit Managers or they’re just being complicit in the price of the drugs that the PBMs are charging folks,” said Landry.

Sanofi-Aventis, Novo Nordisk, and several Pharmacy Benefit Managers are named in the suit. Landry hopes the lawsuit will result in patients being charged a reasonable $30 per vial of insulin. More than half a million Louisianans depend on insulin to control their diabetes.

Landry said while diabetes is treatable the price of insulin has forced many diabetics to either forgo or ration their medication, resulting in other complications.

“Americans are experiencing over $83 billion in direct medical costs because they cannot afford insulin or are forced to ration their supplies,” said Landry.

Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputations. Landry said 20% of middle-class Americans are unable to take their prescribed dosage of insulin.

“Not because it’s not available, but because they can’t afford it,” said Landry.

Just this morning Novo Nordisk announced they are lowering the cost of their insulin pens and vials by up to 75 percent beginning January 1 and last month Lilly said they are capping the cost of a vial of insulin at $35.