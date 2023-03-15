Open in App
West Monroe, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News-Star

Here's what you should know about the search for West Monroe Police Chief

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lBDx3_0lJ6KnOP00

Four people have applied to be the next chief of the West Monroe Police Department, including the department's police captain CJ Beck and sergeant Willie Jones.

The City of West Monroe began taking applications in January to fill West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell's position following his retirement this year. Terrell announced his retirement in December 2022 and plans to finish his Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) in June, leaving time open for Mayor Staci Mitchell to find his replacement.

Applicants had until Jan. 4 to put their names in the ring. The candidates also include Green Oaks Detention Center director Jason Pleasant and Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Chad Gremillion.

Candidates are required to take a written examination and must meet all requirements of the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Law, including being a citizen of the United States. The four candidates took the test on March 9.

Candidates with a bachelor's or advanced degree in criminal justice, business administration or public administration, must have at least six years of experience in law enforcement and at least two years in an administrative or supervisory role.

Candidates with a high school diploma, high school equivalency certificate, high school transcript, affidavit from the issuing high school, associate's or bachelor's degree, or college transcript must show documentation that graduation has occurred or a degree was awarded. They must have at least 20 years of experience in law enforcement positions, at least five years in administration or supervision.

Law enforcement experience should include patrol operations, criminal investigations, police training, and department operations and management.

Major David May was named interim police chief on March 3 and will serve in the role until the new police chief is selected by Mitchell and the West Monroe Board of Aldermen. Major joined the department full-time in 1992 and has served as the department's uniform patrol major since 2013.

An advisory committee will aid Mitchell in selecting the new police chief. Members of the committee include the city's human resource manager Denise Calhoun, Mitchell's chief of staff Courtney Hornsby, West Monroe High School Principal Dan Lane, four representatives recommended by the Board of Aldermen, a representative from the Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, two representatives from the police department and one city business owner chosen by Mitchell based on recommendations.

The committee will meet at noon on March 16 in West Monroe Council Chambers to discuss what each would like to see in a police chief, Mitchell said.

"Interview questions will be finalized," Mitchell said. "Once interviews are complete and the scores have been received from the State Examiner's office, I will make a decision that will be ratified by the City Council members."

The new police chief should be named within 90 days of appointing Mays as interim chief.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinson and on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Entering an Elderly Women’s Home, Climbing on Her Roof, and Illegally Cutting Her Power
Marion, LA3 days ago
Website Calls This North Louisiana City Ugliest in the State
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Buc-ee’s arrival in Ruston has been delayed, officials say
Ruston, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reveals charges and bond of wanted man jailed after three-hour standoff
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Authorities arrest Ruston woman harboring fugitive wanted in Monroe shooting that occurred in January
Monroe, LA1 day ago
West Monroe is in search of their next Chief of Police
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
West Monroe Police Department looking for person of interest
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Monroe police arrest suspect from Jan. 28 ambush
Monroe, LA1 day ago
West Monroe Police Department to conduct a checkpoint on March 17th
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Monroe man accused of possessing over 1.5 pounds of narcotics and several firearms during drug investigation; arrested
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Houma man arrested for online solicitation of minor in Union Parish
Houma, LA2 days ago
Bastrop Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy
Bastrop, LA13 hours ago
Innocent bystander shot during argument in Monroe; Texas man arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Stolen ATV found during trespassing investigation
Jonesboro, LA2 days ago
Ouachita Parish high-speed chase ends in a crash; man accused of possessing nearly 1 pound of narcotics and firearms
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Woman killed in Monroe shooting; suspect arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
City of West Monroe honors contributors of Picture This Capital Campaign
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Monroe man accused of shooting at girlfriend during argument; charged with attempted murder
Monroe, LA2 days ago
West Monroe man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend and holding her new boyfriend at gunpoint
West Monroe, LA4 days ago
Murder suspect’s father arrested
Ruston, LA4 days ago
Wildlife Agents in Louisiana Cite Four for Deer Hunting Limit Violations
Olla, LA3 days ago
Opening Delayed For Buc-ee’s First Location In Louisiana
Ruston, LA1 day ago
Downtown West Monroe mourns the loss of long-time supporter and business owner
West Monroe, LA14 hours ago
Alexandria woman killed in Union Parish crash
Alexandria, LA5 days ago
City of Ruston to consider budget cuts if proposition 5 fails
Ruston, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy