Here's what to put in a cleaning caddy

When I’m in a cleaning zone, I don’t want to be disturbed. Full music, full blast, full scrubbing. That’s why I love using a cleaning caddy — it's such an easy way of having everything in one place.



The last thing you need to burst your cleaning bubble is running back and forth between cabinets to grab your best cleaning products . It might give you the chance to bust a few more dance moves, but when you just want to get the job done, simplicity is key. Cleaning caddies do all this, plus are the right size for slotting into tiny spaces.



Putting together a useful kit is an art. That’s where I come in. I’ve listed caddies that are perfect for getting started, plus what to put in your cleaning caddy. These are all useful items that will fit in the caddy neatly.



Here’s everything you need to know for getting your cleaning caddy ready to go for any room in your home.

What to put in your cleaning caddy

First of all, choose a cleaning caddy that’s the right size for your space and has all the features you need. If you have enough cleaning supplies, it's a smart idea to buy a few caddies and then separate them by room, such as the kitchen and the bathroom. This way, you can just store them in the respective rooms or in a cleaning cabinet, and take them out whenever you need.

$32.99

Philiva Large Cleaning Caddy Bag

Bag it up good.

$9 Dual-Compartment Cleaning Caddy

Simplicity is key.

$13.99

Andmey Portable Shower Caddy

Stylish and stackable.

What to put in your living room cleaning caddy

A duster

A cleaning cloth

All-purpose cleaning spray (the Mrs. Meyer's spray is our fave)

Furniture polish

Glass cleaner (Method does a great one )

Fabric spray

Room spray

What to put in your kitchen cleaning caddy

Kitchen cleaning spray

Degreasing cleaner

Cleaning paste ( The Pink Stuff is seriously incredible)

Cleaning sponge

Scourer

Oven cleaner

Dustpan and brush

What to put in your bathroom cleaning caddy

Bathroom cleaning spray

A bleach bottle

Absorbent cloth (thin ones like these are perfect for getting in small gaps)

Sponge

Rubber gloves

Dustpan and brush

What to put in your bedroom cleaning caddy