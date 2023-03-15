Vikings to Re-Sign Kicker Greg Joseph on One-Year Deal

Joseph had an up-and-down season for the Vikings in 2022.

The Vikings are re-signing kicker Greg Joseph on another a one-year deal, according to his agent Brett Tessler .

Joseph had an up-and-down season in 2022. He hit 26 of 33 field goal attempts in his second full seasons as the Vikings' kicker, although six of those seven misses came from beyond 50 yards.

The good: Joseph hit an NFL-record five game-winning field goals, including a franchise-record 61-yarder to beat the Giants in December. He was twice named the NFC special teams player of the week during the Vikings' 13-win season.

The bad: Joseph led the league with six missed extra points. The Vikings won all six games in which he missed an XP, but that's still not a distinction any kicker wants to hold.

Joseph, who turns 29 this summer, will be back for his third season as the Vikings' kicker, barring an unexpected training camp competition. His one-year deal is "almost fully guaranteed." He'll have continuity in the specialist room, as the Vikings re-signed long snapper Andrew DePaola and have punter Ryan Wright on his rookie contract. Joseph has a big leg and was lights out from distance throughout last year's training camp; if he can dial in his accuracy on long field goals and extra points, he could be among the best kickers in the NFL.

Joseph is 76 of 91 (83.1 percent) on field goal attempts and 76 of 86 (88.4 percent) on extra points since joining the Vikings.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.