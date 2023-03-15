Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

Reminder about snow removal rules and restrictions

By Blake ThorneKristina D&#039;Amours,

4 days ago

Chicopee, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are reminding residents to shovel snow away from sidewalks, fire hydrants, and storm drains on their property.

Road conditions as this Nor’easter hammers the Commonwealth

In Massachusetts, depending on your living situation, the landlord, tenant or homeowner are responsible for clearing sidewalks and stairs. If there is a fire hydrant near your home, you want to make sure to clear about 3 feet around the hydrant and have a clear path to the street.

Also, clear all storm drains to allow for better drainage of water from melting snow. Clogged drains can lead to ice accumulation and flooding issues.

