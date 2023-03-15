Open in App
Hoover, AL
The Cullman Tribune

ALGOP breaks record with Ron DeSantis dinner

By Staff Reports,

4 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. – The Alabama Republican Party said it broke its record for the largest fundraising dinner in ALGOP history when it hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at its annual Winter Dinner in Hoover last week. DeSantis shared his “Florida Blueprint” with attendees – with topics ranging from “school choice and protecting our children from woke policies to upholding the founding principles of our country and the common sense conservative values that have been so popular in the state of Florida.”

More than 1,700 people gathered for the event at the Finley Center Thursday, March 9. The ALGOP said its previous record occurred when former Texas Governor Rick Perry visited Birmingham for the 2011 ALGOP Summer Dinner.

“The 2023 Winter Dinner was an exciting event, both for the Republican Party and the state of Alabama. I am thankful to have had so many wonderful guests join us. I think this was the perfect opportunity for Governor DeSantis to get to know Alabama a little better, and also for our state to meet one of America’s strongest conservative leaders, and someone that I think is going to be a central figure within the Republican Party for years to come,” said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl. “I cannot express how much I appreciate Governor DeSantis and his team for taking the time out of their hectic schedules to visit with our Republican voters. I like to see our state front and center, and I am proud to have Alabama be one of Governor DeSantis’ first major visits after his re-election last November.”

Demand to see DeSantis was so high, according to the ALGOP, that it had to move the event from the Birmingham Sheraton to the larger Finley Center just days after tickets went on sale. As well as breaking records for attendance, the Party also grossed nearly $700,000.

“I am excited about getting the 2024 election cycle started with such a successful event. It’s important for the party to have the resources and organization we need to challenge leftist candidates and policies both here in Alabama and in swing district across the country. The Alabama Republican Party is ready to stand strong as we defend our rights and freedoms, and protect the values that made this nation great,” said Wahl.

