Hanceville, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Irish Festival returns this Saturday, March 18

By Tiffany McKoy,

4 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hanceville will host its annual Irish Festival along Commercial Street downtown this Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

According to organizer Nolan Bradford, there will be between 35 and 50 vendors, with a wide range of handmade one-of-a-kind items and unique retail options. There will also be a variety of musical entertainment, along with several food trucks.

“Events like this will help to continue the revitalization that has taken place and to help grow Hanceville and attract new businesses and families to our area,” said Bradford. “In the last several years, major changes have taken place in both the appearance and, more importantly, a renewed sense of pride in our hometown once again.”

Proceeds from the event will help fund projects and other events for the community, with an emphasis on the continuing revitalization of downtown. Admission to the festival is free.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/hancevilleirishfest .

