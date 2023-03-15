Prep soccer: Vine Valley Athletic League boys, girls all-league teams

With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the Vine Valley Athletic League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.

Here are the all-league boys and girls soccer teams.

Boys

Most Valuable Player

Anthony Stainer, Sr., Vintage

Offensive Player of the Year

Sergio Hernandez, Sr., Vintage

Defensive Player of the Year

Eric Reis, Sr., Vintage

First Team

Griffin Brophy, So., Sonoma Valley

Victor “Pizarro” Palacio, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Roberto “Bob” Aguilar, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Kevyn Altamirano, Sr., Casa Grande

Hayden Holbrook, Jr., Casa Grande

Jose Chavez, Jr., Casa Grande

Julian Lozanov, Jr., Petaluma

Emmanuel Garcia, Sr., American Canyon

Israel Luevano Navarro, Sr., Napa

Jose Leyva Castro, Jr., Napa

Anthony Stainer, Sr., Vintage

Eric Reis, Sr., Vintage

Sergio Hernandez, Sr., Vintage

Flavio Guzman, Jr., Vintage

Cameron Powell, Sr., Justin-Siena

Felipe Hernandez, Fr., Justin-Siena

Second Team

Cris Rivera, So., Sonoma Valley

Miguel Jimenez, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Adriano Soriano, Sr., Casa Grande

David Ramirez Licea, Jr., Casa Grande

Angel Olvera, Jr., Napa

Rommel Gomez, Sr., Vintage

Noel Lopez, Sr., Vintage

Parker Schuemann, Jr., Justin-Siena

Girls

Most Valuable Player

Maci Bentivegna, Sr., Casa Grande

Offensive Player of the Year

Leila Newberry, Jr., Vintage

Defensive Player of the Year

Katie Hancock, Sr., Casa Grande

Goalkeeper of the Year

Abby Harvey, Jr., Casa Grande

First Team

Natalia Young, Sr., Casa Grande

Katie Hancock, Sr., Casa Grande

Maci Bentivegna, Sr., Casa Grande

Lauren Reposa, Jr., Casa Grande

Sofia Reiswig, Jr., Vintage

Leila Newberry, Jr., Vintage

Payten Mills, Jr., Vintage

Kathryn Hale, Sr., Petaluma

Sunny Schultz, Jr., Petaluma

Grace Forney, So., Petaluma

Isabella Fernandez, Fr., Justin-Siena

Olivia Janerico, Sr., Justin-Siena

Lauren Johnston, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Teagan Rhodes, So., Sonoma Valley

Kiersten Hansen, Sr., Napa

Aminah Hilliard, American Canyon

Second Team

Isabelle Thors, Sr., Casa Grande

Bailey Guerrero, Fr., Casa Grande

Ellie Vasquez-Zimmerman, Jr., Vintage

Claire Mulligan, Fr., Vintage

Gianna Richardson, Jr., Petaluma

Kenly Eskes, Jr., Petaluma

Ella Pedersen, Fr., Justin-Siena

Brianna Jurasek, Sonoma Valley

