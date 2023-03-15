Open in App
Harriman, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Oak Ridger

Roane State names Morgan, Cumberland campus directors

By The Oak Ridger,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rklZc_0lJ6I8PZ00

Roane State Community College recently named two new campus directors who will focus on recruiting and retaining students.

Melody Kees, Morgan County site director, is a lifetime resident of the county. She has worked for Morgan County Schools in a variety of roles for the past 17 years. Prior to that, Kees worked with Roane County Schools. She has spent years partnering with Roane State, helping students with dual enrollment, early college, middle college, and guiding students as they transition from high school to postsecondary options.

“My hope is to partner with local businesses, schools, and our communities to enhance course offerings here at the Morgan County campus as well as increase enrollment,” Kees said in a college news release.

Dawn Shaw, Cumberland County site director, has served as the senior high school counselor for Cumberland County High School since 2012.

“One of my goals is to also reach out to adults in Cumberland County and surrounding areas who qualify for Tennessee Reconnect so that our campus can work with their schedules, providing classes and services to help them earn their degrees with no tuition or fees,” she said.

The Morgan County campus of Roane State is in Wartburg at 308 Solomon Drive. Info: roanestate.edu/morgan.

The Cumberland County campus is in Crossville at 2567 Cook Road. Info: roanestate.edu/cumberland.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
No settlement in Hospital Management Dispute
Maryville, TN1 day ago
Conference on the 'hazard materials' in Lenoir City
Lenoir City, TN2 days ago
Heavy equipment training program
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Herald-Citizen files lawsuit against Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Cookeville, TN2 days ago
New Sevierville attraction bringing money, jobs into East Tennessee
Sevierville, TN3 days ago
Healthcare company offering $10,000 sign-on bonus
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee baseball game postponed
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
City leaders across TN call for state to pass bill that would require guns in vehicles to be secured
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
'It just boggles my mind' | 4.0 GPA student at UT leaving school for the military due to housing costs
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Health inspection at Peruvian eatery in Sevierville find several violations
Sevierville, TN2 days ago
Authorities looking for missing Knoxville teen
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Knoxville teen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Leaked ‘hazard materials’ at Lenoir City truck stop identified
Lenoir City, TN2 days ago
TennCare rejects Knoxville mother’s request for disabled daughter’s care
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Meet Watson, the Cookeville Police Department’s new therapy dog
Cookeville, TN2 days ago
‘bidding war’ Where is the Proof?
Oak Ridge, TN3 days ago
Knoxville church pushing you to confront your hard truths
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Two Females Accused of Defrauding Area Residents of Up To $250,000
Woodbury, TN3 days ago
Neo-Nazis threatened a drag show at a Cookeville bar. Now the bar is facing eviction.
Cookeville, TN3 days ago
Tennessee’s mayors call on lawmakers to pass legislation requiring the safe storage of guns in cars
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee senior guard Josiah-Jordan James signs NIL deal with Dunkin’
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
2.5 magnitude earthquake hits just 5 miles from NC border in eastern Tennessee
Greenback, TN3 days ago
Dutch Bros Coffee opens Sevierville location
Sevierville, TN2 days ago
Man arrested a year after 20-year-old's death
Knoxville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy