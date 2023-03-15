Open in App
Columbus, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police searching for gas station shooter, identify victim in separate homicide

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ReHY_0lJ6I7Wq00

Columbus police are searching for a South Side man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting March 3 at a gas station convenience store on the city's Southeast Side.

An arrest warrant was obtained the same day for 22-year-old Malike D. Miller, of the South Side, who is accused by homicide detectives of fatally shooting 23-year-old Jared B. Porter, whom records indicate was living in Circleville as recently as 2021. However, Columbus police only publicly announced Tuesday that they were searching for Miller, who was still not in custody.

Homicide database: Where homicides have happened in Columbus in 2023

Police were called to a reported shooting at 4:22 a.m. March 3 at the Sheetz gas station at 3999 S. Hamilton Road, just north of U.S. 33, on the city's Southeast Side near Groveport. Responding officers found Porter inside, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Porter was taken in critical condition to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:41 a.m., police said.

Man found dead outside South Side apartments identified

Columbus police homicide detectives have also identified a 25-year-old man who was found shot Monday morning outside a South Side apartment complex.

Aaron J.W. Washington, of the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, was found around 2:35 a.m. Monday outside the Columbus Park apartments on Winslow Drive, detectives said.

Washington had been shot multiple times, detectives said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Detectvies have not identified any suspects or possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about Miller's whereabouts or Washington's homicide is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police searching for gas station shooter, identify victim in separate homicide

