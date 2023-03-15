Open in App
Nashville, TN
Titans expected to sign ex-49ers OL Daniel Brunskill

By Mike Moraitis,

4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added their second offensive lineman of free agency, and the second player connected to general manager Ran Carthon.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Titans are inking former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill to a two-year deal. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Brunskill signing marks the third player the Titans have reportedly agreed to a contract with on Tuesday, joining linebackers Luke Gifford and Azeez Al-Shaair.

He is also the second player to come over from the 49ers (Al-Shaair), Carthon’s old home, and the second offensive lineman inked by Tennessee after the team agreed to terms with Andre Dillard on Monday.

Brunskill has appeared in 61 games over four seasons since going undrafted. He was a full-time starter in 2020 and 2021 and saw time at right guard and center in that span.

In those seasons, the 29-year-old gave up four sacks and 31 total pressures, and five sacks and 36 total pressures, respectively, while also posting PFF run-blocking grades of 49.2 and 51.0.

Brunskill was relegated to a backup role in 2022 outside of two starts, seeing time at every spot but right tackle. He did play well in the 518 snaps he saw, as he didn’t allow a sack on 11 pressures and posted PFF pass-blocking and run-blocking grades of 76.9 and 61.5, respectively.

Brunskill immediately becomes a favorite for a starting role at guard. If he somehow ends up as a backup, the veteran offers great versatility with his experience playing every position upfront.

