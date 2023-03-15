Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals confirm watching veteran safety market as free agency continues

By Chris Roling,

4 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo offered plenty of noteworthy information on Tuesday while chatting about the team re-signing linebacker Germaine Pratt.

On one of those topics, Anarumo made it clear they have an interest in also bringing back cornerback Eli Apple.

On another, Anarumo didn’t hold back on the topic of adding a veteran safety in free agency.

Anarumo said the following, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby: “There’s a handful of guys that I think we can work through and hopefully get one that fits us best.”

There are lots of quality veteran safeties out there still who would be a nice fit next to Dax Hill. At the current speed of the market, the Bengals can settle on a veteran in Tier 2 or Tier 3 range and get quality production, much as they did with Bell a few years ago.

Still, it’s always nice for fans to hear what the team intends to do and reassuring to know coaches don’t like the inexperience at safety right now.

