Minneapolis, MN
Bring Me The Sports

No kicker controversy: Greg Joseph re-signs with Vikings

By Joe Nelson,

4 days ago

Joseph hit 18-of-20 field goals over the final 11 games of the season.

Greg Joseph's roller coaster season didn't cost him an opportunity for bigger and better things in 2023 as the Minnesota Vikings have reportedly brought the kicker back on a new contract.

The contract was confirmed by Joseph's agent Brett Tessler, who told Adam Schefter (per Schefter) that the one-year deal is nearly fully guaranteed.

Joseph was 40-of-46 on extra points last season and 26-of-33 on field goals, though five of his misses were from 50-plus yards.

He finished the season on a better note than he started by hitting 19-of-20 extra points over the final seven games (including the playoffs) while also converting 18-of-20 field goals over the final 11 games (including playoffs), with his two misses both coming in Minnesota's blowout loss at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day.

Minnesota also re-signed long snapper Andrew DePaola, with Schefter reporting that it's a three-year deal worth $4.025 million, including $2.265 million guaranteed.

