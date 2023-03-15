Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA State Finals=
Division 1=
Quarterfinal=
Detroit Renaissance 52, Grosse Pointe North 37
Rockford 50, Holt 36
Salem 55, Riverview 52
West Bloomfield 66, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 34
Division 2=
Quarterfinal=
Frankenmuth 51, Houghton 36
Goodrich 52, Warren Regina 27
Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Holland Christian 37
Lansing Catholic 78, Westfield 69
Division 3=
Quarterfinal=
Blissfield 45, Ovid-Elsie 41
Hart 45, Buchanan 41
Hemlock 52, Elk Rapids 37
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Sandusky 32
Division 4=
Quarterfinal=
Baraga 40, Mackinaw City 36
Fowler 47, Kingston 43
Lenawee Christian 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 36
Maple City Glen Lake 57, St. Charles 49
