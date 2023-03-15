Open in App
The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA State Finals=

Division 1=

Quarterfinal=

Detroit Renaissance 52, Grosse Pointe North 37

Rockford 50, Holt 36

Salem 55, Riverview 52

West Bloomfield 66, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 34

Division 2=

Quarterfinal=

Frankenmuth 51, Houghton 36

Goodrich 52, Warren Regina 27

Grand Rapids West Catholic 51, Holland Christian 37

Lansing Catholic 78, Westfield 69

Division 3=

Quarterfinal=

Blissfield 45, Ovid-Elsie 41

Hart 45, Buchanan 41

Hemlock 52, Elk Rapids 37

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 34, Sandusky 32

Division 4=

Quarterfinal=

Baraga 40, Mackinaw City 36

Fowler 47, Kingston 43

Lenawee Christian 49, Kalamazoo Hackett 36

Maple City Glen Lake 57, St. Charles 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

