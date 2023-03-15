Buzz Williams Pre-Game Press Conference ahead of March Madness opening round matchup against Penn State

Texas A&M (26-9, 15-3 SEC) is as you know, headed back to its first NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018 season, and the first trip under Head coach Buzz Williams in his fourth season with the program. On Selection Sunday, the Aggies received a seven-seed in the Midwest Bracket and will face the 10-seed Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday night inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

The fact that Texas A&M was selected two seeds lower than nearly every media member, bracket expert, and analytics metric expected, discussions have surrounded Buzz Williams’s relationship with the Selection Committee, who may have punished the Aggies this post-season after Williams’s passionate plea for “Transparency” after Texas A&M was unjustly snubbed from the Tournament last season.

Nevertheless, the Aggies are back in the Big Dance and a matchup with one of the hottest teams in the country, Penn State start Jalen Pickett (17.9 ppg) vs. Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (16.5 ppg) should make for an exciting 40 minutes in the first full day of Tournament action. on Tuesday, Williams spoke with the media two days ahead of the game, not only focusing on the opponent at hand but taking in the experience that is the magic of March Madness.

