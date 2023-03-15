One-Person Shot Inside Of Surf Style In Clearwater

Breaking News From The Free Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Click here for an updated story. Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded this evening to a shooting inside the Surf Style store located at 315 S. Gulfview Blvd.

One victim has been taken to Morton Plant Hospital with injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. No further information is available now, but we will update this story as more details are released.

