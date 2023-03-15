Open in App
Clearwater, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One-Person Shot Inside Of Surf Style In Clearwater

By Local - Liz Shultz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akXA5_0lJ6CUrA00 Breaking News From The Free Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Click here for an updated story. Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded this evening to a shooting inside the Surf Style store located at 315 S. Gulfview Blvd.

One victim has been taken to Morton Plant Hospital with injuries.

No arrests have been made.

In the news: Elderly Man Killed In Largo Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. No further information is available now, but we will update this story as more details are released.

