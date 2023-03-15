TLC’s ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: New Episodes Demonstrate the Slaton Family’s Mass Appeal

Amy Slaton first joined YouTube in 2011, where she shared makeup tutorials and other types of content she created with her sister, Tammy Slaton. The entire Slaton Family, who hail from Kentucky, has become a household name thanks to the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters . And while the Slatons aren’t the first family to share their lives in episodes of a reality TV series, they are one of the best. Here’s why the Slatons are one of the most relatable families on television.

Amy and Tammy Slaton | TLC

Episodes of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ are authentic, not flashy and unattainable

Reality shows like The Kardashians and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation might boast the underlying theme of “family,” but not everyone can relate to the wealth Kim Kardashian and her sisters possess or the vacations the cast of Jersey Shore are afforded. Reality TV is meant to provide some level of escapism to viewers. But on top of entertaining the masses, the genre should also be real , at least in some sense. 1000-Lb. Sisters authentically represents physical and mental health from the Slaton Family’s perspective. They don’t shy away from the good, the bad, or the ugly aspects that come from those parts of life, either, which makes many viewers feel like they belong when tuning in.

This isn’t to say shows like Jersey Shore , The Kardashians , or even The Bachelor neglect mentions of mental and physical health. When those topics come up, they’re highlighted and resources are provided. But they aren’t the focus like they are in the TLC series.

Sad news doesn’t stop ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ from sharing their lives in new episodes

From the death of their family dog Little Bit to the challenges Tammy and Amy have faced in their personal lives, the Slatons don’t stop the cameras from rolling when things get tough. Amy has been at the forefront of those hard conversations, particularly in season 4.

In addition to the honesty shared with Tammy’s weight loss journey, Amy opens up about her family life in recent episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters . She openly talks about her struggles as a mother and the pressure she feels raising two boys with little to no help. Even at Amy’s lowest, the show remains relatable to a variety of audiences, particularly those who are mothers.

Tammy and Amy Slaton’s weight loss journey is inspiring no matter who you are

Unlike other reality shows that can fall into the mindless filler category, 1000-Lb. Sisters has a purpose. When the show began, Amy and Tammy were working toward a goal weight to have bariatric surgery safely. Amy reached her goal long before Tammy, adding another complicated layer of emotion to the reality series. Tammy didn’t hold her frustrations back, giving viewers a painfully accurate look at how challenging the road to weight loss can be.

Then, when Tammy finally reached her weight loss goal after four seasons, many viewers were shocked and overwhelmed for her in the best of ways. Seeing Tammy delight in her progress was a moment reality show producers strive for, and one that viewers from all walks of life can appreciate.

The Slaton Family ties make tuning in worth it, too

At first, 1000-Lb. Sisters was about Tammy and Amy. But in recent episodes, fans got to meet more Slaton family members like Chris Combs and his wife Brittany, Misty Slaton, and Amanda Slaton, among others. Chris and Amanda have become leading characters in the TLC reality series and garnered the interest of fans who want to know more about their lives because of how relatable they are.

Like his sisters, Chris underwent weight loss surgery and is now looking to have skin removal surgery performed. According to a Plastic Surgery Statistics Report , more than 800,000 people had skin removal surgery in 2020. This makes Chris’s journey appealing and relatable, just like Tammy and Amy’s.

Then there’s Amanda, who has started appearing in more episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters as a confidant for Amy. More than that, Amanda has opened up to the cameras about her divorce from her husband, who happens to be Amy’s husband’s brother . Like the weight loss journeys discussed on this show, Amanda’s divorce is an all-too-relatable plot point fans can hold on to.

Are more episodes of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ in store for Tammy and Amy Slaton?

Whether or not another season of 1000-Lb. Sisters will happen is unclear. There have been rumors about the Slatons moving to a different network , but nothing is set in stone. Regardless, many can’t wait to see more from the Slaton sisters and their siblings.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ isn’t the only relatable reality show

If you’re looking for more relatable reality TV content, the 1000-Lb. Sisters spinoff 1000-Lb. Best Friends is a good place to start. The series follows Vannessa, Meghan, Tina, and Ashely and their respective weight loss journeys.

Another reality show that’ll make you feel good is Queer Eye . The original series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy , and the reboot take deserving people and help them turn their lives around in ways they didn’t know possible, much like the Slatons. Stream Queer Eye for the Straight Guy on Tubi and Queer Eye on Netflix.

Watch 1000-Lb. Sisters Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on TLC.