Key Sixers Reserves Make Strong Predictions About Jaden Springer

Jaden Springer received some notable compliments after Sunday's game.

Playing time on the Philadelphia 76ers has been hard to come by for the second-year guard, Jaden Springer . As the former first-round pick takes steady trips back and forth from Philly to Delaware as he’s consistently assigned to the Blue Coats, Springer doesn’t get many opportunities with the Sixers’ main roster.

In 67 games this season, Springer has just eight appearances. Over that time, the young guard has averaged just four minutes per game. Before Sunday night’s blowout win over the Washington Wizards, Springer hadn’t seen the court since January 17 against the Los Angeles Clippers .

In that matchup, Springer played for just two minutes. Then 22 games later, Springer was offered a three-minute shift against the Wizards, which went well.

"Jaden was on the floor for three minutes, and it felt like he had five steals,” Doc Rivers said after Sunday’s game . “He was unpickable. Defensively, I'm telling you, he's going to be an elite defensive player in our league."

That wasn’t the first time Rivers noted that Springer has elite defensive potential. Back in early January, Springer collected a nine-minute shift in a blowout win against the Detroit Pistons . After that win, Rivers had a similar sentiment.

Of course, a head coach is always going to support a young player that’s still in the developmental phase of their career, but Rivers isn’t alone in his thoughts on Springer. Following the game, key Sixers reserves dished some of their thoughts on the former Tennessee product.

“He doesn’t play in terms of when he gets out there, he’s aggressive and gets to it,” said Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton. “I think his defensive instincts, they’re getting there, and I think everybody sees the attributes that he has. The way he gets low to the ground. He’s a strong base and everything like that. So he’s gonna be a really good defender in the next couple of years.”

“He’s great when he’s up with us, he gives a ton of energy, and he does a great job of being able to climb into other guys as a defender and get stops, and he’s an elite athlete,” Georges Niang added. “He definitely is going to be an elite defender at some point in his career.”

Springer left the court on Sunday with one rebound, one assist, and two steals. This year, he’s averaged two points, one rebound, and one steal in his very limited action with the Sixers.

Down in the G League, Springer has been a standout with the Blue Coats. In 22 games, Springer averaged 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block while spending nearly 31 minutes on the court per game.

It might take some time before Springer can earn himself some notable minutes beyond the G League level, but the Sixers seem confident that he has the tools to be a productive player, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

