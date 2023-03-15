Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
All 76ers

Key Sixers Reserves Make Strong Predictions About Jaden Springer

By Justin Grasso,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AuY1I_0lJ69LVp00

Jaden Springer received some notable compliments after Sunday's game.

Playing time on the Philadelphia 76ers has been hard to come by for the second-year guard, Jaden Springer . As the former first-round pick takes steady trips back and forth from Philly to Delaware as he’s consistently assigned to the Blue Coats, Springer doesn’t get many opportunities with the Sixers’ main roster.

In 67 games this season, Springer has just eight appearances. Over that time, the young guard has averaged just four minutes per game. Before Sunday night’s blowout win over the Washington Wizards, Springer hadn’t seen the court since January 17 against the Los Angeles Clippers .

In that matchup, Springer played for just two minutes. Then 22 games later, Springer was offered a three-minute shift against the Wizards, which went well.

"Jaden was on the floor for three minutes, and it felt like he had five steals,” Doc Rivers said after Sunday’s game . “He was unpickable. Defensively, I'm telling you, he's going to be an elite defensive player in our league."

That wasn’t the first time Rivers noted that Springer has elite defensive potential. Back in early January, Springer collected a nine-minute shift in a blowout win against the Detroit Pistons . After that win, Rivers had a similar sentiment.

Of course, a head coach is always going to support a young player that’s still in the developmental phase of their career, but Rivers isn’t alone in his thoughts on Springer. Following the game, key Sixers reserves dished some of their thoughts on the former Tennessee product.

“He doesn’t play in terms of when he gets out there, he’s aggressive and gets to it,” said Sixers guard De’Anthony Melton. “I think his defensive instincts, they’re getting there, and I think everybody sees the attributes that he has. The way he gets low to the ground. He’s a strong base and everything like that. So he’s gonna be a really good defender in the next couple of years.”

“He’s great when he’s up with us, he gives a ton of energy, and he does a great job of being able to climb into other guys as a defender and get stops, and he’s an elite athlete,” Georges Niang added. “He definitely is going to be an elite defender at some point in his career.”

Springer left the court on Sunday with one rebound, one assist, and two steals. This year, he’s averaged two points, one rebound, and one steal in his very limited action with the Sixers.

Down in the G League, Springer has been a standout with the Blue Coats. In 22 games, Springer averaged 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block while spending nearly 31 minutes on the court per game.

It might take some time before Springer can earn himself some notable minutes beyond the G League level, but the Sixers seem confident that he has the tools to be a productive player, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
76ers Recall Young Reserve Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Hornets
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Boston Celtics Prevent 76ers From Snagging Second Seed This Week
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Eagles Make Aggressive Jump Up In 2023 NFL Draft In This Trade
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
10 Deputies And State Hospital Workers Have Been Charged With Murder After Allegedly Smothering A Black Man To Death
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
For Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers, it's go time
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
NFL Rumors: Former Eagles SB champion eyeing up Philadelphia return?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Danny Green Had a Message for Joel Embiid After 76ers Beat Cavs
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
76ers Rival Report: Will Ben Simmons Play for Nets Again?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
James Harden Breaks Sixers Record vs. Cavaliers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
New York Knicks Make Two Roster Moves On Thursday
New York City, NY2 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Blog & Updates
Indianapolis, IN8 hours ago
Eagles offseason has Cowboys media thinking of waving white flag
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
76ers Injury Report: Jalen McDaniels Will Miss Charlotte Return?
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Phillies Must Extend Two of Their Biggest Stars Before It's Too Late
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Joel Embiid Was Sure Evan Mobley Flopped on Controversial Call
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. On Game-Winning 3 vs. Pelicans: 'It Was A Special Moment'
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Hornets Star Acknowledges ‘Unbelievable’ Joel Embiid Showing
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy