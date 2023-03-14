The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse: What To Know About The Oscar-Winning Animated Short (Including How To Watch)

There were a lot of instant classic moments and quite a few major surprises at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023, but one of the least surprising was The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. Anyone who has had the pleasure of watching Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy’s incredibly moving adaptation of Mackesy’s 2019 illustrated book had a strong feeling the beautifully written and animated short would be the declared the winner, but there’s a good chance that there are a lot of people who have yet to watch it.

If you fall into that latter camp, and haven’t yet had a chance to check out The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse for yourself, don’t worry, because we have everything you need to know to watch the Oscar winner.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse Is Streaming On Apple TV+

A great number of the Best Picture nominees are streaming (including the category’s winner – Everything Everywhere All At Once ), and the same can be said for the Best Animated Short Film top pick as well. Anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription can watch The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse streaming right now on the popular platform. But, if you have yet to subscribe, this delightful short film is reason enough to give it a try; it’s that wonderful.

Stream The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse on Apple TV+.

The Animated Short Shares A Story About A Young Boy Finding A Home

Without giving too much away, the Apple TV+ original tells the story of a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse who strike up an unlikely yet deeply devoted friendship as the young and lonely boy searches for a home in the vast, snow-covered wilderness. Crossing plains, rivers, and woods, the foursome look far and wide for a place to call home, wherever it may be.

The Award Winner Is Based On An Illustrated Book By Charlie Mackesy

The Academy Award winner, with its beautiful story about a boy learning life lessons from a trio of animals, is based on Charlie Mackey’s 2019 novel, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse , which was released to critical acclaim. The illustrated novel was even named Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year , and became a major sensation throughout 2020, thanks in part to the author’s nearly daily Instagram posts that included scenes from its story and positive affirmations.

Buy The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse on Amazon.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse Has A Tremendous Voice Cast

Not only does The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse feature mesmerizing visuals and an endearing story, it also boasts a tremendous voice cast. The titular Boy is brought to life by newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll, whose performance adds even more heart and innocence to the character. Joining him are Tom Hollander ( The White Lotus Season 2) as the Mole, Idris Elba ( Luther: The Fallen Sun ) as the Fox, and Gabriel Byrne ( Hereditary ) as the Horse. The calm, nuanced, and incredibly rich vocal performances by all four actors further elevate this timeless tale.

The Animated Short Has A Runtime Of 34 Minutes

Though not as long as some of the Best Animated Feature Oscar winners , The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse isn’t as short as some of its predecessors either. The animated short has a runtime of 34 minutes, during which time one of the most imaginative and impactful stories in recent memory unfolds, providing a sense of wonder and spectacle that will certainly pull at your heartstrings .

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse Is Rated TV-G

If you are looking for something to watch with the whole family (at least when it comes to animation), you can’t go wrong with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse . The animated short film is rated TV-G and can be enjoyed by anyone.

Overall, the film is more than deserving of the Academy Award for Best Animated Short, and hopefully, this is the push you need to watch it.