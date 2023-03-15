Open in App
Dallas, OR
KOIN 6 News

Teen, 2 stolen horses dead after car crashes into group in Dallas

By Addy Bink,

4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A teenager and two stolen horses are dead after a crash in Dallas on Tuesday.

Dallas Police reported that a vehicle appeared to hit a trio of teenagers riding on horseback near Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

One of the riders, the 14-year-old, died at the scene, police confirmed. The two others, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Police also determined that the horses had been stolen.

One horse died at the scene while another was euthanized by a veterinarian. Authorities say the third horse was injured but is expected to survive.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver involved in the crash, Dallas Police said. Additional details about the incident have yet to be released, and police described it as an “ongoing investigation.”

Lorenza Gooch told local news outlets the horses were his.

He said the two that died were a 2-year-old female, Belly Wind Me Up, and a 6-year-old male, Waco Sassy Kid. The third horse, Logo Winner, was taken to a nearby equine hospital and is “scarred on the right side, a little sore in the hind.”

Gooch added that the horses hadn’t ever been ridden. Instead, Gooch races his horses in pro circuit chariot-style races that use carts, not saddles.

It’s unclear if the 16-year-old and 17-year-old will face any charges in the incident.

