West Virginia State
CBS Pittsburgh

2 accused of stealing more than $650,000 from West Virginia medical practice

By CBS Pittsburgh,

4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are accused of stealing more than $650,000 from a medical practice in West Virginia.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of West Virginia, Francisco Ortiz and James Brooks Mersing were indicted on charges of defrauding Wedgewood Physicians.

The Justice Department, citing the indictment, said Ortiz used his position as the chief operating officer to divert funds for his personal benefit and the benefit of Mersing, a physician formerly employed by Wedgewood.

The Justice Department, citing the indictment, said Ortiz used the funds to pay for travel and home improvements, among other things. Ortiz is also accused of having Mersing receive unauthorized bonuses. Some of the money was then returned to Ortiz as a kickback, officials said.

Ortiz faces 31 counts of bank fraud and Mersing faces 11 counts.

