Colts Add Defensive Line Help, Sign 49ers Pass Rusher

The Indianapolis Colts are adding to their defensive line by signing Samson Ebukam from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts have been more active than usual within the first couple of days of free agency. That trend continued on Tuesday evening.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are signing former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samsom Ebukam . The deal is for three years and up to $27 million, with $11 million going to Ebukam in the first year.

Ebukam was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington. The 6'3", 245-pound pass rusher spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams, becoming a starter by his second year. Ebukam tallied 150 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries while with the Rams.

Ebukam ventured north in 2021 when he joined the 49ers. He quickly entered the starting lineup in San Francisco along a very talented 49ers defensive line. In 32 games with the 49ers (26 starts), Ebukam racked up 74 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

At only 27 years old, Ebukam seems to be entering his prime. He has been able to produce and find a role despite playing on some of the most talented defensive fronts in the NFL. With teammates such as Aaron Donald, Nick Bosa, and Arik Armstead, production can be hard to come by when those three are putting up great numbers each season.

Ebukam now has a chance to be one of the top pass rushers for a team as he joins the Colts. He looks to fit in at the LEO position in Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme, made for smaller, more athletic defensive ends to get after the quarterback. The LEO position was held by Yannick Ngakoue a season ago.

While Ebukam may not have the same pure pass-rushing skills as Ngakoue, the defensive end will be much better against the run. Ngakoue was one of the worst defenders against the run a season ago, hurting the Colts on early downs. Ebukam should have no problems going up against the run or getting after the quarterback.

With the re-signing of Tyquan Lewis , the Colts have made two moves to help bolster their defensive line. Bradley and defensive line coach Nate Ollie want to deploy an attacking front where pass rushers can pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. As general manager Chris Ballard always says, you can never have enough pass rushers.

Ebukam could be a pass rusher on the verge of a breakout with the Colts.

