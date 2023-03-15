Open in App
Grand Junction, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Grand Junction man sentenced to decade in prison for sexually exploiting young girls

By Logan Smith,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRU4_0lJ66Ko900

Federal prosecutors claimed 33-year-old Benjamin David Harbin of Grand Junction, using "Cuteboy4110" as his handle and a picture of a puppy for his profile photo, contacted more than 100 minors on Instagram. Most were young girls under the age of 12.

He persuaded several to take and send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

Harbin was sentenced in a Denver courtroom Monday to 10 years in federal prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAGkM_0lJ66Ko900
Benjamin Harbin's booking photo from a 2021 arrest. Mesa County Sheriff's Office

"The defendant in this case underestimated the steadfast dedication of the FBI when it comes to protecting children," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek stated in a press release . "He thought that by hiding behind an online profile and targeting children in another state, he could evade law enforcement. He was wrong. FBI Denver will do what it takes to investigate allegations of child exploitation and hold those accountable who commit such shameful crimes."

RELATED Colorado district attorneys look to step up penalties on child indecent exposure offenses: 'We won't see justice'

In a plea agreement signed in December, Harbin agreed to facts stated by the prosecution which described his activity beginning in late 2019 with three girls in particular - an 8-year-old in New York state, a 9-year-old in Canada, and a 9-year-old in England.

With each of the girls, Harbin suggested they become secret boyfriend and girlfriend. Later in the conversations, he began requesting sexually explicit photos.

The New York girl told investigators she admitted her age to Harbin after he told her he didn't like talking to girls older than 11, according to the plea agreement. Their online exchange lasted six days.

RELATED 38 Colorado children recovered during nationwide child trafficking operation

"The sexual exploitation of children is a despicable crime that causes immense harm to the victims and their families," stated United States Attorney Cole Finegan. "We will not tolerate the predatory behavior of those who seek to exploit the innocence of our children, and we will work tirelessly to hold them accountable for their heinous actions."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Bodies found in 1970 and 1992 identified using DNA, genealogy
Grand Junction, CO12 hours ago
6 suspects arrested for Brighton shooting released, 2 other teens in custody
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Club Q hero Richard Fierro to be honored by Red Cross of Colorado
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver case worker sees a great need for women's transitional housing
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Englewood police shoot and kill man near Oxford and Broadway
Englewood, CO9 hours ago
Pharmacy owner explains robbery precautions after armed thief was sentenced
Denver, CO3 days ago
Help identify the "Snake Bit" bandit wanted in 5 bank robberies
Denver, CO3 days ago
One too many? Aurora PD will get you home safe this weekend
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Highlands Ranch pair arrested after booby trap set up outside home
Highlands Ranch, CO1 day ago
Natives gather at History Colorado Center to celebrate Mount Blue Sky
Denver, CO1 day ago
Brighton schools shaken by shooting
Brighton, CO3 days ago
Denver continues serving migrants as concern grows for what's coming
Denver, CO2 days ago
Lakewood man's RV stolen along with retirement dreams
Lakewood, CO2 days ago
Fines for speeding in Northglenn may soon cost drivers twice as much
Northglenn, CO2 days ago
Denver Mayoral Debate
Denver, CO1 day ago
Annual Denver powwow brings prayer, dance and songs
Denver, CO11 hours ago
1 person injured, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Brighton
Brighton, CO3 days ago
Loveland Police Chief discusses rebuilding the community's trust
Loveland, CO3 days ago
Housing report: tough to find homes for sale in Denver metro area
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver mayoral candidate drops out of the race, endorses opponent
Denver, CO1 day ago
Plans in the works to move the Frozen Dead Guy
Estes Park, CO2 days ago
CDOT identifies stretch of Colfax Avenue as top crash hotspot
Denver, CO2 days ago
USDA's under secretary visits Northern Colorado to discuss needs with rural infrastructure
Greeley, CO3 days ago
City of Boulder look to ban right turns on certain traffic lights
Boulder, CO3 days ago
DEN prepares for busy spring break
Denver, CO2 days ago
Spring breakers heading to Colorado's mountain towns are big boost for economy
Breckenridge, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy