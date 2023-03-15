Open in App
Marblehead, MA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Itemlive.com

Transfer Station entering permitting process for redesign project

By Ryan Vermette,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gA1TW_0lJ64wpz00

MARBLEHEAD — The town is currently waiting to receive a schedule from architects that will lay out the permitting procedure required before any advances are made on the Transfer Station redesign process.

In November, the Board of Health approved the new Transfer Station designs after reviewing a presentation from Director of Public Health Andrew Petty. Among the biggest changes to the current station include changes to the traffic pattern, renovations to the scale house and swap shed, and the addition of solar panels on all buildings.

The budget for the project was set at $1.65 million dollars, though Board of Health member Joanne Miller said that an additional $200,000 dollars may be acquired due to rising material costs.

“There is a plan to have an additional $200,000 aligned to the budget that is from our waste revolving account,” she said. “I think that’s going to help because, as we all know, there’s been some escalation in costs over this last year.”

The schedule for the permitting period is currently being prepared by Salem-based company Winter Street Architects. During the 10-12 week period, the station will be receiving permits from the town and state that are needed before the construction is put out to bid. Miller says that they have not received the schedule yet, but are pushing for it to be released quickly to speed up the project and get it underway.

“Andrew is working closely with the architects to ask for this scheduling to be prepared and ready with some urgency because we are really eager to get this out to bid,” she said. “I think it’s waiting on this process with the architect, but there is certainly some urgency being conveyed and as soon as we get that, the next steps are going to be happening quickly.”

No major changes have been made to the plans, though Miller stated that keeping and enhancing personal interactions at the transfer station is a priority for the board.

“One of the things we were discussing at a Board of Health meeting was the way people are having transactions. We just didn’t want to lose that engagement,” she said. “We also wanted to have that human touchpoint where if you need to ask a question and talk to someone, they’re right there.”

The post Transfer Station entering permitting process for redesign project appeared first on Itemlive .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ahead of Town Meeting, neighbors voice opposition to solar canopy design proposed to power new police station
Lexington, MA1 day ago
A developer proposed housing in Peabody. To stop it, the city bought the land.
Peabody, MA1 day ago
Communities struggling with soaring waste disposal costs
Reading, MA1 day ago
60 to lose jobs in Leominster printing company shutdown
Leominster, MA1 day ago
Discover Newburyport’s Crown Jewel: A $4.99M Waterfront Dream Estate on Sprawling 7.7 Acres
Newburyport, MA1 day ago
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Nashua, NH3 days ago
March 22: Temporary closure of open road tolling lanes on I-93 in Hooksett
Hooksett, NH13 hours ago
State attorney general issues warning: Holden must comply with zoning mandate
Holden, MA1 day ago
Fannon’s liquors reopens just down the road in Natick
Natick, MA3 days ago
Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Haverhill, Massachusetts
Haverhill, MA2 days ago
New town rules on gas-powered leaf blowers in effect
Arlington, MA1 day ago
Nashoba Brook Bakery expands
Concord, MA1 day ago
Mass. Banks Plan To Merge By Year’s End
Dedham, MA3 days ago
Bertucci’s closes its doors
Needham, MA1 day ago
Danvers Police Department employee on leave amid investigation into management of drug drop-off box
Danvers, MA1 day ago
On 33rd anniversary of heist, Gardner Museum closes due to planned protest
Boston, MA17 hours ago
With tax override defeated, Newton leaders fear student impacts
Newton, MA3 days ago
Out-of-State Banks Flock to NH to Grow
Nashua, NH2 days ago
Auto Dealership Owner, Philanthropist Paul Holloway Dies
Exeter, NH2 days ago
Berwick woman to pay nearly $60K in restitution for fraud
Berwick, ME2 days ago
Have New Hampshire Drivers Adopted a New ‘State Bird’?
Portsmouth, NH2 days ago
Did You Know Maine, New Hampshire Are in the Top 5 for Most Irish States in America?
Manchester, NH1 day ago
Reactions to mayor’s decision not to seek another term pour in from around NH
Manchester, NH1 day ago
Wu announces two new strategies as part of Boston’s Green New Deal
Boston, MA2 days ago
New Hampshire auto industry icon, community leader Paul Holloway dies
Exeter, NH3 days ago
MHT welcomes Avelo as newest air carrier
Manchester, NH3 days ago
Two charged with organized retail crime enterprise in Salem
Salem, NH1 day ago
Jennifer Wood Of Boston Arrested In Westminster, Vermont For OUI
Westminster, VT2 days ago
The Most Irish City: Boston is Second. What City is First?
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy