MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 14, 2023, the City of Monroe announced that repairs to a water leak will be made at 770 Richwood Road No. 2. This repair will last until March 17, which means the road will be closed until the repairs are completed.

The city apologizes for the inconvenience, and we will keep you updated on any further road closures at myarklamiss.com.