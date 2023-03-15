Open in App
Calling All Pet Parents: Frontline’s Top-rated Flea & Tick Treatments Are Up to 41% Off

By Erica Radol,

4 days ago
While I don’t love dosing my beloved dog with insecticide, the potential ramifications of not thoroughly protecting my boy from fleas and ticks are far worse: diseases like heartworm, parasites, and discomfort that far outweigh any concerns. I’ve tried the all-natural route, but whether in urban or country settings, the fleas and ticks find him... and neither of us enjoys getting rid of them. Especially with the mild winter, we can expect the buggers to be out in full force–even more so at places that we love to visit like nature trails and the beach. Thankfully, long gone are the days of stinky, chalky flea collars, and we have godsends like Frontline to apply monthly, and never have to see those bloodsuckers again. Even better–stock up while on sale on Amazon for up to 41% off right now–for both cats and dogs .

Many pet owners choose Frontline for its effectiveness, and the 40 thousand positive reviews its products have amassed are impressive. “The only flea med to ever buy,” said one five-star reviewe r. “[It’s] the epitome of you get what you pay for. It may cost a little more, but nothing does the job like it,” another Frontline shopper wrote. Fortunately, you can grab a selection of Frontline products on major sale right now on Amazon , so it’s a great time to stock up. Select based on your pet's weight for correct dosing, and shop now—before the bugs show up in force!

