Waze Is Offering a New Feature EV Drivers Will Love

The Google-owned app has added data that will be of interest to owners and operators of electric vehicles.

The Waze map app now includes some new data that could help electric vehicle (EV) drivers deal with range anxiety.

The new feature introduces information on EV charger locations to help users find routes that include the stations.

Waze, owned by Alphabet's Google ( GOOGL ) - Get Free Report , also adds the ability to tailor charging station search results to a driver's specific EV model.

"All you need to do is enter your electric vehicle details plus the plug type it uses into the app and it will only show charging stations along your route that are relevant to you," explains Pocket-lint . "It should save you the pain of driving to a particular stop, only to find that it doesn't have the facilities your car needs."

There are currently more than three million EVs owned and operated in the U.S., and more than 130,000 public chargers, according to a White House fact sheet published Feb. 15.

"Further accelerating the buildout of a convenient, reliable charging network is critically important to make electric vehicle charging a seamless experience," the White House said.

"Companies including Tesla ( TSLA ) - Get Free Report , General Motors ( GM ) - Get Free Report , EVgo ( EVGO ) - Get Free Report , Hertz ( HTZ ) - Get Free Report and BP ( BP ) - Get Free Report , among others, are announcing new commitments to expand their networks by thousands of public charging ports in the next two years, using private funds to complement federal dollars and putting the nation’s EV charging goals even closer within reach," it continued.

The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Department of Energy, finalized new standards to make charging EVs convenient and reliable for all Americans, including when driving long distances, according to the White House.

"The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network -- no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in," the fact sheet said.

The Waze app is available for the iOS and Android from the App Store and Google Play.