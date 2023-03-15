Waze Is Offering a New Feature EV Drivers Will Love

Waze, owned by Alphabet's Google ( GOOGL ) - Get Free Report , also adds the ability to tailor charging station search results to a driver's specific EV model.
"All you need to do is enter your electric vehicle details plus the plug type it uses into the app and it will only show charging stations along your route that are relevant to you," explains Pocket-lint . "It should save you the pain of driving to a particular stop, only to find that it doesn't have the facilities your car needs."
There are currently more than three million EVs owned and operated in the U.S., and more than 130,000 public chargers, according to a White House fact sheet published Feb. 15.
"Further accelerating the buildout of a convenient, reliable charging network is critically important to make electric vehicle charging a seamless experience," the White House said.
The Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Department of Energy, finalized new standards to make charging EVs convenient and reliable for all Americans, including when driving long distances, according to the White House.
"The new standards will ensure everyone can use the network -- no matter what car you drive or which state you charge in," the fact sheet said.
The Waze app is available for the iOS and Android from the App Store and Google Play.
