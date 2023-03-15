Open in App
Athlon Sports

Former 49ers DE Samson Ebukam Signs With Indianapolis Colts

By Mitchell Forde,

4 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers added a star defensive lineman from the NFL free agent ranks on Monday in former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

So it shouldn't come as a shock that they're now losing one of their starters along the defensive front.

Samson Ebukam, who started 15 games at defensive end, is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Ebukam and the Colts have agreed to a three-year deal worth $27 million, with $11 million of that due in 2023.

Ebukam started his career with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the 49ers prior to the 2021 season. He blossomed while playing alongside the likes of Joey Bosa and Arik Armstead, totaling nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss across the two campaigns.

Ebukam may be tasked with replacing Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis' leading sack man from last season. The veteran pass-rusher logged 9.5 sacks but is an unrestricted free agent. Ngakoue has not yet agreed to a deal with a new team.

