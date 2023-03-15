Emma Raducanu bounced out of Indian Wells by defending champion Iga Swiatek

Emma Raducanu shakes hand with Iga Świątek after their last 16 clash at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wellss

World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her Indian Wells title defence with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Emma Raducanu to set up a quarter-final against unseeded Romanian Sorana Cîrstea.

Swiatek came under pressure early in the opening set but some clean ballstriking helped her hold for a 3-2 lead after two tight service games. She raised her level further to break Raducanu in the next game before pulling away.

Having wrapped up the first set when Raducanu sent a shot long from the baseline, Swiatek grabbed an early break in the second to heap the pressure on the Briton, whose unforced errors began to mount.

Swiatek, bidding to become only the second female player to successfully defend the Indian Wells title after Martina Navratilova in 1990-91, raced to a 5-1 lead playing flawless tennis and running her opponent ragged.

The US Open champion closed out the win when Raducanu struck the net on serve in a tame end to her fine run in the Southern California desert.

Earlier, Cameron Norrie powered his way into the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament with a commanding straight-sets victory over Andrey Rublev.

The 27-year-old needed just 75 minutes to see off the Russian sixth seed 6-2, 6-4 and claim an eighth successive win with one of his best performances of the season to date. The match began with three successive service breaks, before Norrie held to take control of the first set.

Serving at 4-2 down, Rublev raced to 40-0 up but lost the next five points in a row as Norrie broke again, and the streak continued in the next game as the British No 1 held to love. Norrie clinically broke again in the third game of the second set and appeared to have the match won when he defended break points before breaking Rublev again to lead 5-2 on serve.

Rublev struck an unexpected blow back, saving a match point to break Norrie’s serve for a second time, and backed it up with a hold. Norrie held his nerve, however, closing out the match with a love hold. The world No 12 converted all five of his break points as he squared his head-to-head record against Rublev at 2-2.

The British No 1, who won this tournament in 2021, will face Frances Tiafoe in the last eight after the American defeated Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 6-4.

Jack Draper’s run at the tournament in California came to an laboured end as he retired hurt early in the second set of his last-16 clash with world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

Spain’s Alcaraz, who will return to the top of the rankings if he claims the Indian Wells title, took the first set 6-2 in 37 minutes as Draper struggled with the abdominal injury he first showed signs of during his victory over Andy Murray earlier in the week.

Draper was attended to by a trainer at the changeover but lasted just two more games in the second set, winning just one point, before retiring.

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals with a gutsy 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory over Alexander Zverev, extending his winning streak to 17 matches. The Russian battled on after suffering an ankle injury in the second set, but will need a scan before deciding if he can continue in the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev receives treatment as Alexander Zverev, who suffered a serious ankle injury at last year’s French Open, offers some advice. Photograph: Ella Ling/Shutterstock

After losing the first set, Medvedev turned over his ankle while trying to make a return in the sixth game. The fifth seed had his ankle heavily taped and returned to the court hobbling, but held on to earn a tie-break, winning it 7-5 to set up a decider. Zverev denied him when serving the match at 5-4, but Medvedev broke again at 5-5 and served out at the second time of asking.

“Now when the adrenaline goes down, the body cools down it is going to be pretty painful,” said Medvedev, winner of three straight titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai. “I am going to do a scan to see what it is and if I can continue to play.”

If Medvedev can play on, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina awaits him in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard beat Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4. Taylor Fritz also advanced to the last eight, seeing off Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in straight sets.

In the women’s draw, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka set up a quarter-final clash after defeating Rebecca Peterson and Barbora Krejcikova respectively in three-set battles. Greece’s Maria Sakkari also booked her last-eight place with a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova.