Open in App
Johnson City, TN
See more from this location?
WJHL

ETSU softball splits doubleheader with Morehead St.

By Nick Dugan,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4UN2_0lJ5ytno00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Bucs braved the cold on Tuesday afternoon at Basler Field, snapping a five-game skid in Game 2 against the Eagles.

ETSU grabbed an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 on an RBI single from Riley Nayadley. However, Morehead State settled in and stretched their lead to 5-1 by the fifth inning. The Eagles took the opener, 7-2.

In Game 2, the teams traded blows. The visitors picked up three first-inning runs to knock the Bucs on their heels.

Coach Milligan’s group hung tough, answering back with three runs of their own in the third inning. Sara Muir and Faith Adams each accounted for RBI singles in the frame.

After a few quiet innings, Makala Strickland slapped a double down the left field line in the sixth. Two batters later, Jasmine Sanchez drove home the go-ahead run on a sac fly.

For good measure, Cameron Young belted a two-run homer off the scoreboard in right field to extend the Bucs’ lead to 6-3.

Young finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored, while Emily Musco added a pair of hits.

Brianna Bailey earned her fourth win of the season in the circle, allowing three earned runs on seven hits, while striking out five batters.

ETSU (5-17) remains at home for a three-game set with Eastern Illinois this weekend. First pitch of the series is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Mexico St. slows down Bucs in WBI semis, 57-53
Las Cruces, NM2 hours ago
Hampton tops Middleton for first TSSAA basketball championship since 1960
Hampton, TN6 hours ago
Vols lock down Duke for NCAA Tournament Second Round victory
Johnson City, TN8 hours ago
Hampton headed to 1A title game; Bucs fall to Middleton in semis
Hampton, TN1 day ago
ETSU cruises into WBI semifinals; sets program record with 24 wins
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Savage is the frontrunner to replace Desmond Oliver as the ETSU basketball coach
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Greeneville hangs on to top David Crockett on the softball field
Greeneville, TN2 days ago
Trio of area teams prepare for state basketball quarterfinals
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
University School and Hampton advance to the semi-finals while D-B’s season ends
Hampton, TN3 days ago
High School Standouts: DB’s True a leader on the podium and the pitch
Kingsport, TN4 days ago
Volunteer and Unicoi Co. fall in round one of the Class 3-A state tournament
Murfreesboro, TN4 days ago
ETSU medical students mark next step in careers
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Kenny Wallace and Ben Rhodes test out the dirt surface at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, TN3 days ago
Free grandstand admission to Bush’s Beans Practice Day on April 7 at BMS
Bristol, TN4 days ago
Jolene, Boone welcome first eaglet of 2023 to Johnson City nest
Johnson City, TN4 days ago
Shamrock Shuffle 5k supports Southern Appalachian Ronald McDonald Houses
Johnson City, TN2 hours ago
History printed in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Country broadcasting icon Charlie Chase remembers growing up in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Hard Rock Bristol Casino gears up for a busy weekend of sport betting
Bristol, VA2 days ago
‘Rockin’ for Rescues’ happening this April in Greeneville
Greeneville, TN2 days ago
Upcoming Tri-Cities veteran fair will have over 70 organizations in attendance
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
News Channel 11 celebrates 70 years in Rogersville
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Local artist films first music video in Rogersville, Tennessee
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Historic Rogersville Hale Springs Inn still standing tall after nearly 200 years
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
6th Annual St. Paddy’s Celebration happens in Jonesborough
Jonesborough, TN4 hours ago
Bill Sorah retires as Bristol, TN City Manager
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Archie Campbell Museum in Bulls Gap celebrates comic’s roots
Bulls Gap, TN3 days ago
Restoration underway at Rogersville’s first Black Presbyterian church
Rogersville, TN3 days ago
Eastman welcomes president of Normandy, France
Kingsport, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy