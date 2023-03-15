Open in App
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Team wins Forest Service award for Laneville bridge project

By Sam Kirk,

4 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple agencies in West Virginia were recognized on Tuesday for their work on a bridge on a main route to the Dolly Sods Wilderness, which was completed ahead of schedule .

The Laneville bridge closed in July due to safety concerns and was completely replaced starting in August . Although it was originally scheduled to reopen in November, the project was finished early and the bridge completely reopened in early October .

Here’s when each Mon Forest recreation site opens this year

Because “the bridge was opened to the public significantly ahead of schedule and with no injuries or safety issues,” the Red Creek Bridge Recovery Project Team was presented with the 2022 Chief’s Honor Award in the category of “Deliver Benefits to the Public.” The team of staff from the Monongahela National Forest, the Forest Service’s Eastern Regional Office, and the West Virginia Division of Highways were presented with the award by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore during a ceremony.

“I’m proud of these employees and their dedicated work to ensure the safe and timely installation of the replacement bridge,” said Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran. “It’s always rewarding to work with folks across agencies and from other offices, and I’m grateful for the assistance of the West Virginia Division of Highways and staff from the Forest Service’s Eastern Region.”

