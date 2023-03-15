Gilliam, Kentucky Flatline Indiana 12-2; Bat Cats to Enter SEC Play on 11-Game Winning Streak

LEXINGTON, Ky. — When you're hot, you're hot.

That goes for Kentucky baseball, but specifically for first baseman Hunter Gilliam. In his first game since being named the Co-SEC Player of the Week and Co-National Player of the Week , he enjoyed a 3-for-4 day at the plate with five RBIs, including a mammoth three-run home run that helped the Bat Cats run-rule Indiana, 12-2.

Gilliam now has 16 hits and 16 RBIs in his last six games. The Longwood transfer is hitting .430 and has been an integral part of what is now an 11-game winning streak for a UK (15-2) team that has scored 40 runs in its last three outings.

"I'm just trying to ride the wave, man. We've been putting in a ton of work. So it's a good feeling up there right now, super confident," he told Wildcats Today after the drubbing of the Hoosiers.

Kentucky wore down the IU (10-7) pitching staff, consistently working long at-bats that led to seven different Hoosier arms being used in seven innings. Arms faded as the Cats drew six walks and were hit by pitches on six occasions as well. They totaled just nine hits on Tuesday afternoon.

It was a bases-loaded balk that led to the first run of the game, as Indiana starter Gabe Levy saw his day end after recording just four outs. He hit two of the batters and walked one to go along with the costly miscue on the mound.

Shortstop Grant Smith then delivered the first big hit of the afternoon, poking an 0-2 pitch up the middle, scoring a pair of runs to make the early lead 3-0 in the bottom of the second. That alone was all the pitching staff needed.

"I thought Grant Smith's at-bat early on was awesome," UK coach Nick Mingione said. Two strikes, got the ball in play, scored a couple. That was big, it was good to see Grant going."

Redshirt freshman Travis Smith took the hill for his fourth midweek start of the season, and again found mixed results, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks, while striking out three. It was sophomore left-hander Jackson Nove that was handed his second win of the season for 1.1 innings of two-hit, one-run baseball that also witnessed a trio of punchouts.

All five arms who threw for UK struck out at least one Hoosier. Junior right-hander Ryan Hagenow struck out the side in his lone inning of work. The 6-foot-5 reliever is yet to allow a run and just three hits in eight innings pitched.

Gilliam did his first bit of damage in the bottom of the third, roping a 2-1 pitch to the gap in right-center field, scoring catcher Devin Burkes from first. The double registered at 107 MPH off the bat, backing up the mindset that he's taking to the plate.

"We've just been working to stay through the middle of the field. I'm trying to battle a little bit more in counts," Gilliam said. "I felt like last year the biggest issue for me was striking out a lot, so, you take a pitch or a couple extra pitches, not only does it help the team, but you get a mistake or something you can cash in on."

Two innings later, he looped a single into short left, bringing home his catcher once again while moving second baseman Émilien Pitre 90 feet. As much as Gilliam loves collecting the RBIs, he's still focused on the fact that he actually has the lumber in front of him in the order that allows him to have the opportunity to drive in runs.

"I mean, the RBIs are nice, but you got to have runners on base to get good RBIs. Between Émilien (Pitre) and Jackson (Gray), those guys and (Burkes) in front of me, it's unbelievable. It's super easy to hit when you're out there and you got runners on second and third and no outs."

When Gilliam stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, he again saw Pitre and Burkes on the bags, waiting to be driven in. They didn't have to sprint this time, though, as the first baseman sent a missile 413 feet, over the wall in left-center, cementing his flamethrower status.

"I don't think I've ever had a stretch like that. You know, these guys are unbelievable getting on base," Gilliam said humbly. "It's unbelievable for me."

The Hoosiers — who scored 20 runs in a win over Kentucky last season in Bloomington — were housed in quick fashion, recording just four hits, none of which came in the final three innings.

Burkes finished the job in the seventh, singling home Gray to activate the run-rule and keep the Bat Cats' momentum at a season-high.

"Wins are hard to come by, especially against a really good team," Mingione said. "This is a different team. Every year you get a new team, and this team has done exceptionally well."

Now, the real test begins. SEC play will open this weekend, as Kentucky is set to welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Kentucky Proud Park for a three-game series.

First pitch for game one on Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. EST, as the Wildcats seek to continue pouring runs across home plate.

"I've said it before, you don't get a break. When we're clicking like that, like we are right now, these big-run ballgames are nothing," Gilliam said.

