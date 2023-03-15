Open in App
Welsh, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Person of interest, vehicle located after child hit by Ford F-350 in Welsh

By Dionne Johnson,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nbg1z_0lJ5vxVl00

WELSH, La. ( KLFY ) A 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Welsh.

Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on Bowers Street.

Chief of Police Marcus Crochet said the child was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, and as of Tuesday, was in stable condition with a small laceration to his liver, a fractured pelvic and a severe case of road rash.

Body of Lafayette woman, 70 found after fire at her South Refinery Street home

He said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was playing near the end of his driveway when he was struck by the passing vehicle.

Nearby video cameras gave police the make, model and license number of the vehicle in question, a White Ford F-350, Crochet said.

Officers who made contact with the driver where told he was unaware that he had hit anymore, however after seeing the Welsh Police Department Facebook post, was planning to go down to the station to speak with them, Crochet said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“This is a tough situation, but thankfully it the child will recover,” the chief said.

He said, so far, no charges have been filed however a full report would be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review and to determine whether or not charges should be filed.

“Right now, it appears that the driver did not see the child and did not know that he had hit anyone.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tractor trailer filled with hazardous material rolled over in Scott: Police
Scott, LA9 hours ago
Parents arrested in connection with injuries to five-year-old
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Police arrest driver in connection with multi-vehicle crash on Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Suspect in Louisiana Apprehended on Drug-Related Warrant Search After Deputies Locate Him Hiding Under a Bed
Jennings, LA1 day ago
One man killed, one arrested in Opelousas shooting on Jerome Loop
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Turkey Creek woman arrested after stealing co-worker’s credit cards
Turkey Creek, LA1 day ago
Memorial held for slain Opelousas woman who went missing in 2016
Opelousas, LA1 hour ago
SWLA Arrest Report - March 17, 2023
Lake Charles, LA9 hours ago
Vehicle break-ins on rise in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Daycare worker accused of abusing child in her care
Ragley, LA1 day ago
Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished
Oakdale, LA7 hours ago
Lafayette parents arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Fourth person tied to Damarcus Ardoin killing
Lake Charles, LA1 day ago
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen dirt bike
Abbeville, LA2 days ago
Jennings resident wanted for drug charges found hiding under bed
Jennings, LA2 days ago
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA1 day ago
Lanes reopened following crash, one vehicle overturned
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for March 13 – March 17
Sulphur, LA18 hours ago
Lafayette man attempts to deliver 2 lbs of weed in St. Landry Parish, arrested
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Texas man booked for alleged kidnapping, rape of a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Daycare worker arrested in Westlake
Sulphur, LA1 day ago
28-year-old drowning victim identified
Ethel, MS3 days ago
Customer describes hiding under table during gun dispute at Walk-On’s restaurant in Broussard
Broussard, LA4 days ago
St. Landry Parish law enforcement investigating suspect involved in multiple burglaries
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
Authorities investigating Tuesday bomb threat at Cecilia High School
Cecilia, LA4 days ago
Man accused of stealing 70 head of livestock in Vernon Parish
Thayer, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy