Person of interest, vehicle located after child hit by Ford F-350 in Welsh

WELSH, La. ( KLFY ) A 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Welsh.

Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday on Bowers Street.

Chief of Police Marcus Crochet said the child was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital, and as of Tuesday, was in stable condition with a small laceration to his liver, a fractured pelvic and a severe case of road rash.

He said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the boy was playing near the end of his driveway when he was struck by the passing vehicle.

Nearby video cameras gave police the make, model and license number of the vehicle in question, a White Ford F-350, Crochet said.

Officers who made contact with the driver where told he was unaware that he had hit anymore, however after seeing the Welsh Police Department Facebook post, was planning to go down to the station to speak with them, Crochet said.

“This is a tough situation, but thankfully it the child will recover,” the chief said.

He said, so far, no charges have been filed however a full report would be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review and to determine whether or not charges should be filed.

“Right now, it appears that the driver did not see the child and did not know that he had hit anyone.”

