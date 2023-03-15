Greenville
30+ parks in Greenville, SC
4 days ago
Whether you’re looking for a place to play with the kiddos or to decompress with some off-screen time, The City of Greenville and Greenville County feature 90+ parks and recreational spots for you to enjoy.
Ready to plan your trip to the park? Grab your shades and trusty water bottle — here are some of GVL’s best:
Nestled along the Reedy River and the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, this park’s labrinth, boardwalk, gardens, and more are part of its design that aims “to bring people together to share stories of survivorship – as a patient, a caregiver, a family member or someone suffering the loss of a loved one to cancer.”
Conestee Nature Preserve , 840 Mauldin Rd., Greenville
Just ~5 miles outside of downtown, this 640-acre nonprofit Wildlife Sanctuary has 13 miles of trails and boardwalks, 11 wildlife observation decks, and 40 self-guided learning stations. Spot wildlife — like beavers, Great Blue Herons, and Rusty Blackbirds — that have made their habitats in the preserve.
Falls Park on the Reedy , 601 S. Main St., Greenville
Named No. 2 Best City Park on the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards list, Falls Park on the Reedy is “an oasis within the city — a place where people gather to work, play and celebrate life.” See the park via The Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, the Liberty Bridge, and South Main Street.
Kilgore Lewis House Gardens , 560 North Academy St., Greenville
While technically a public garden rather than a park, this historic home and garden is a nature enthusiast’s dream. The house’s five acres of landscaped grounds feature a wildflower garden, a sensory garden with plant descriptions in Braille, a flowing spring, a pond, and a collection of native and ornamental plants.
Oak Grove Lake , Oak Grove Lake Rd., Greenville
This Greenville County park caters to local fisherman, with a lake stocked with bass, bream, and catfish that can be caught and released on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On other weekdays, visitors can walk around the .8-mile road that circles the lake.
Paris Mountain State Park , 2401 State Park Rd., Greenville
Escape the city’s hustle and bustle among this state park’s 1,700 acres of parkland featuring 17 miles of hiking and biking trails, four lakes, and 39 campsites. Fun fact: Paris Mountain is a monadnock — an isolated mountain that rises out of flat land (so is SC’s Table Rock and GA’s Stone Mountain).
Pedrick’s Garden at Falls Park , 13 University St., Greenville
This garden, named for long time resident and Garden Club member Pedrick Lowry, is tucked on the outskirts of Falls Park and features a pedestrian bridge, fountain, and gardens.
Rock Quarry Garden , 200 McDaniel Ave., Greenville
What used to be a pre-Civil War granite quarry is now a public garden in Cleveland Park dotted with mature trees and azaleas, plus a waterfall and rock ledges.
Bonus : Park trails , locations vary
In many of the city’s parks, there are numerous nature trails for biking and walking, like the Fernwood Nature Trail by Cleveland Park and The Timmons Park Hiking and Mountain Bike Trails.
In 1922, this park’s namesake — The Cleveland Family — donated 122 acres of land on the Reedy River. Today, that land is known as Cleveland Park. This park has entertainment for the entire family, from the Greenville Zoo and sports courts (think: volleyball and tennis) to workout equipment and a playground to the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.
Legacy Park , 336 Rocky Slope Rd., Greenville
Inspired by NYC’s Central Park, Legacy Park “captures the essence of pastoral beauty” near the fast-paced Woodruff Road and residential Hollingsworth. Let the kids hit the playground while you relax among this park’s water features, paved paths, and landscaping.
Linky Stone Park: The Children’s Garden , 24 Reedy View Dr., Greenville
From a secret garden to a Hansel and Gretel Cottage, this 1.7-acre garden under the Academy Street bridge will engage your child’s imagination.
McPherson Park , 120 E. Park Ave., Greenville
The city’s oldest park (dating back to 1884), this 12.5-acre park is for Greenville’s oldest, youngest, and all those in between, from its 18-hole miniature golf course and playground to its tennis courts and walking trail. Pro tip: Celebrate any occasion with a Mini Golf Party Package.
Piney Mountain Park , 501 Worley Rd., Greenville
Let the kids run free in the enclosed playground or enjoy a walk along the .4-mile paved walking trail. If you’re looking to play all day, rent the park’s large picnic shelter complete with a grill and 10 picnic tables‚ or the community building.
Runway Park at GMU , 21 Airport Rd. Ext., Greenville
Entertain the entire family at this fly park, from the multiple playgrounds to the views of planes taking off and landing at Greenville Downtown Airport. Have a birthday or celebration? Rent the covered picnic shelter.
Unity Park , 320 S. Hudson St., Greenville
A signature park of the city, Unity Park was “built by the community, for the community.” The 60-acre park — located on the Reedy River and Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail — features spaces to relax, like the 9-acre Michelin Green and picnic shelters, as well as places to play, including the 4,1000-sqft splash pad and multiple playgrounds.
Welcome Park , 5 York Dr., Greenville
Families can enjoy views of a creek from the gravel walking path, playing on the playground, or shooting hoops on the basketball court.
Bonus : Neighborhood parks , locations vary
Hidden gems of the city’s neighborhoods are its neighborhood parks, like Railroad Mini Park in Overbrook.
Pups of all sizes are welcome at this off-leash dog park. Both sides (one for small dogs and one for medium size and larger) are mulched and feature potable water, benches, and shade. Kyle here. It’s my pup Pinto’s favorite spot to run off some zoomies.
Edgewood Bark Park , 107 Meadow Wood Dr., Greenville
This Edgewood Church park will have your dog singing (or howling) “Wide Open Spaces” by The Chicks with its large, open field.
Pavilion Dog Park , 400 Scottswood Rd., Simpsonville
Bring your dogs, large and small, to let loose in the off-leash dog park at The Pavilion, complete with water stations and “plenty of play features for your dogs to exhaust themselves on.”
Pelham Mill Dog Park , 2790 E. Phillips Rd., Greer
Located in the historic Pelham Mill Park, this dog park has room to run and features agility obstacles and a sand run. If you’re wanting to explore the park, attach their leash and check out the park’s masonry dam and overlook.
Looking to swing a racket or a bat? You can do both at this 10-acre park’s four tennis courts and two lighted baseball fields.
Conestee Park , 840 Mauldin Rd., Greenville
In addition to the dog park and nature preserve, Conestee Park also features five baseball or softball fields — one of which is an 8,000-seat stadium with professional dugouts, bullpens, batting cages, and an electronic scoreboard.
Gary L. Pittman Memorial Park , 301 Butler Springs Rd., Greenville
Kick it over to this park to play soccer, lacrosse, and other field games on its five rectangular fields. This park also hosts regional tournaments and Greenville County Rec league games.
Gower Park , 24 Evelyn Ave., Greenville
Want a park to play all your favorite sports? Gower Park has lighted softball fields, basketball courts, tennis (or pickleball) courts, a horseshoe pit, and a nine-hole disc golf course. Plus, enjoy the one-mile paved walking trail and a playground for the kids.
Holmes Park , 111 Holmes Dr., Greenville
Located off Wade Hampton Boulevard and Pleasantburg Drive, this park is perfect for your next tennis match, softball game, or round of disc golf on its nine-hole course.
Monaghan Park , 1 Thomas St., Greenville
From soccer to lacrosse, this park’s large field is perfect for any match up on the grass.
North Main Rotary Park , 9 Ashley Ave., Greenville
Hit this lighted athletic field in the heart of North Main for a game of baseball, softball, or kickball — complete with dugouts and spectator seating. Kyle here — I have loved playing kickball here and then walking across the street to Northgate Soda Shop for a victory snack.
Shoeless Joe Jackson Memorial Park , 406 West Ave., Greenville
This 8-acre, lighted baseball complex pays homage to legendary baseball player and Greenville native, Shoeless Joe Jackson, and the mill leagues that once played on the ball field during Greenville’s textile heyday. The park features a playground and walking trail, plus a reservable picnic shelter.
Timmons Park , 121 Oxford St., Greenville
If you think pickleball is a big dill , this park is for you. The 26.6-acre Timmons Park is home to eight lighted pickleball courts, plus a lighted baseball field, mountain biking trail, and the city’s only 18-hole disc golf course.
Wenwood Soccer Complex , 1967 Ridge Rd., Greenville
Field sports athletes, including soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football, and ultimate frisbee, will enjoy the six full sized fields — five of which are lighted.
Bonus : The Board Ryders Club , 4108 E. North St., Greenville
Calling all skateboarders and skaters . Though there is a charge for entry, $10 skate sessions last all day and are open to skateboarders and skaters of all levels. Put your skills to the test on its various ramps, rails, and ledges or sign up for a lesson.
Ready to visit these local parks but don’t know where to start? We’ve created this handy map so you can find all of these featured parks .
