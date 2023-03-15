Open in App
Parkland, FL
Stoneman Douglas Softball Heats Up, Now 4-2 on the Season

By Matt Pfingsten,

4 days ago

PARKLAND, FL- After a sluggish start to the season, the Stoneman Douglas Girls Softball Team is heating up. The Lady Eagles have now won three in a row and own a 4-2 overall record heading into a matchup with 7-2 Western High School on Wednesday at home.

MSD dropped two out of their first three games this season, but have now rattled off wins versus Pembroke Pines Charter, Monarch of Coconut Creek, and Park Vista High School of Lake Worth.

The game against Western is MSD's first District game of the season. First pitch on Wednesday is at 5:30 p.m.

