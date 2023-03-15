Open in App
New York Post

Princeton University student charged with ‘violent assault’ on cops on Jan. 6

By David Propper,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAKik_0lJ5rRbT00

A Princeton University student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly engaging in a “violent assault” against police officers outside the US Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Ivy Leaguer Larry Fife Giberson was seen on footage near the front of a mob of law breakers trying to push their way inside the federal building, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Giberson cheered as Capitol police were pepper sprayed and screamed “drag them out!” at least three times at a tunnel leading to the building, federal prosecutors said.

The 21-year-old from Manahawkin, New Jersey, was taken into custody more than two years after the riot after images of him caught on tape at the Capitol matched photos found on Instagram and the elite school’s website, an FBI agent’s affidavit states.

Giberson and others got into an ugly confrontation with cops guarding the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance as they attempted to force their way into the building by coordinating a “heave-ho” shove against the police line, the feds said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umRRP_0lJ5rRbT00
A New Jersey man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
United States Department of Justice

One officer was crushed between a door and shield held by a rioter with Giberson right at the front of the mob, prosecutors alleged.

Shortly after, Giberson then rushed the tunnel entryway and waved for more rioters to join him before returning to the tunnel to take part in another round of coordinated pushing against the police line, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Police officers were eventually able to gain – at least temporarily – control of the tunnel and clear everyone, including Giberson out, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F04fK_0lJ5rRbT00
Larry Fife Giberson was identified as one of many in the crowd on Jan. 6.
United States Department of Justice

But rioters kept battling officers at the access point and Giberson stood nearby and cheered after rioters dragged one officer into the crowd, the feds said. He also watched as other officers were ruthlessly assaulted, according to prosecutors.

At one point, he allegedly tried to start a “drag them out!” chant but no one else joined in.

Gibersion was charged with civil disorder, a felony, and other related misdemeanors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4WIb_0lJ5rRbT00
The images of the suspect were matched with photos found on Princeton’s website, the feds said.
United States Department of Justice

He was in the tunnel for roughly an hour, according to an affidavit.

Giberson is currently enrolled as an undergrad at Princeton, a school spokesperson said.

He sported a “Make America Great Again” hat and wore a Trump flag around his neck at the time of the mob violence that disrupted the joint session of Congress for certifying President Biden’s win over former President Trump, according to the affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3INF_0lJ5rRbT00
He’s accused of pushing toward a police line of officers guarding an entrance to the Capitol.
United States Department of Justice

It’s unclear if Giberson attended the “Stop the Steal” rally where Trump spoke in the waning days of his presidency.

Giberson was arrested in DC Tuesday and later released by a judge after an initial hearing.

About 1,000 people have been arrested for their role in the Capitol riot so far.

With Post wires

