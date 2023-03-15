Score an all-expenses-paid trip to Finland, the world's happiest country

For five years, Finland scored first place in the World Happiness Report . Now a new campaign is inviting a 10 visitors from around the world to the happiest country to learn how they can tap into their own inner happiness.

On Monday, Visit Finland announced that it is now accepting applications for its "Masterclass of Happiness," a free four-day trip to Finland "where you can learn the methods to finding your inner Finn," according to the Visit Finland website.

The opportunity also makes Finland the first country to host its own "masterclass."

The masterclass will happen from June 12-15, 2023, at a private villa at the luxurious Kuru Resort in the nation's Lakeland region.

"A question we often get is: 'How are you so happy?' We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle: it’s not some mystical state, but a skill that can be learned and shared," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland, said in a statement .

"Now we want to help people find and master that Finnish state of mind. We’ve chosen the best coaches, one of the most breathtaking resorts in Finland, and a time in the early summer amid the beautiful Finnish nature for our masterclass. We feel it’s a really unique opportunity to discover something wonderful and valuable: anyone curious should definitely apply."

Hikers at Koli National Park in the Lakeland region. Harri Tarvainen/North Karelia

Happiness in Finland: Europe dominated the happiest countries in the world list.

Should I book my summer travel now?: Travel experts share how to find the best deals.

What will be taught in the Masterclass of Happiness?

During the course, the participants will be guided by Finnish experts on how to "build a set of skills that help you sustain a balanced lifestyle in connection with nature." The four themes include: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday, and food and wellbeing.

The Kuru Resort is a stunning retreat surrounded by nature. Julia Kivelä and Kuru Resort

How can I apply for the Masterclass of Happiness?

There's a two-part application for those wanting to attend the Masterclass of Happiness, which can be found online . Applicants will first need to fill out a sign-up form then do a social media challenge on Instagram or TikTok, which can be found on @ourfinland on Instagram and @visitfinland.com on TikTok . Applicants need to do both steps in order to be considered.

People can apply as a group or individual as long as they are 18 years and older.

The deadline to apply is April 2. Winners will be announced on May 2 on Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Score an all-expenses-paid trip to Finland, the world's happiest country