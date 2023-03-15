Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
The Comeback

NFLPA sends message to Bengals on proposal to limit benefits

By Arthur Weinstein,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvSbI_0lJ5rCbo00

The NFLPA came out firing Tuesday night with a detailed attack on the Cincinnati Bengals’ attempt to introduce a law union officials claim would strip athletes of workers’ compensation benefits.

The union first warned players March 12 that the Bengals are seeking to introduce legislation in the state that would limit pro athletes with five or more years of service from collecting permanent partial disability compensation.

The Bengals were widely criticized on social media after news of the proposal first surfaced.

The NFLPA followed up Tuesday with a detailed Twitter thread on questions about the proposal and the possible fallout.

The thread notes “the proposed bill is an attempt to treat professional athletes differently than any other worker who sustains an injury while on the job in the state of Ohio.”

In a tweet titled, “How does this directly affect players?” The NFLPA explains, “The proposed language punishes career longevity. … For those players in Ohio fortunate to have a long career, your ability to file a claim based on an earlier injury would be taken away.”

The NFLPA goes on to note that the proposal is being pitched as part of  current budget discussions, and it could be “easily overlooked” and passed into law.

“While the language is not yet in the bill, we need to ensure that it stays out,” the union notes.

The Twitter thread concludes with the NFLPA telling players to reach out to their player director with any further questions.

[ NFLPA ]

The post NFLPA sends message to Bengals on proposal to limit benefits appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

