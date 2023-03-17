Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thousands attend Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

By Jordan UngerTino Bovenzi,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQVdO_0lJ5pt3H00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland welcomed thousands of people to its 175th St. Patrick’s Day parade on Friday.

For kids, it was a chance to get out of school and have some fun. For adults, it was all about honoring tradition.

“I’m a huge fan of the parade. I come every year for as long as I can remember,” Lisa Wiltse said. “It just proves that we’re Clevelanders and we’re hearty.”

The parade kicked off on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street at 1:04 p.m., heading west on Superior Avenue to Public Square.

St. Patrick’s Day guide: Pubs, parade, events in NE Ohio

It then traveled north on West Roadway and east on Rockwell Avenue, ending at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Everyone who comes to the parade has a favorite thing to see, whether that’s the floats, the marching bands or the police and firefighters playing the bagpipes.

Six-year-old Quinn Holz couldn’t wait to see the dancers.

“Because I love Irish dancing,” Holz said.

Where to get ‘Cleveland’s best’ corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day

According to organizers, upward of 10,000 participants in 125 units representing 28 Irish organizations were expected at the event.

Organized by the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland, this year’s parade theme was A Salute To Irish American Athletes.

This year, the parade set the stage for a weekend packed with drinking, eating and celebrating in Downtown Cleveland. But for most people, they were happy to stay dry and spend time with their families.

“It’s part of my heritage and it’s just lively and it’s all about love,” Ashleigh Shumney said.

You can learn more about the parade here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Watch it again: 2023 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day at Slyman's: A Cleveland tradition
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
'One big, happy family': Downtown Cleveland businesses welcome crowds for St. Patrick's Day festivities
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Patrick’s Day parade photos and video: Revelers ignore rain, cold, wind and turn out to Cleveland in droves in 2023
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
These Places in the Cleveland Area Make Great Breakfast
Cleveland, OH15 hours ago
Get free Rita’s Italian Ice on the first day of Spring!
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cleveland Food Bank, Salvation Army hosting monthly produce giveaways
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Where to get ‘Cleveland’s best’ corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
20 Essential Irish Bars and Restaurants in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Just how Irish is Cleveland? The Wake Up for Friday, March 17, 2023
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
The Mayor of Richmond Heights and Council Ignore Plea to Acknowledge First Black Woman Who Served as Mayor of the City
Richmond Heights, OH11 hours ago
Slyman's Tradition: Why folks line up early for their corned beef
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Vintage Photos of the Heyday of Shopping Malls in Cleveland, Including Parmatown, Westgate, Severance Center, Richmond and Euclid Square
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rockin’ on the River to roll out 2023 concert lineup March 22
Lorain, OH2 days ago
Two men in stolen car shot, injured at Hummel & West 130th in Brook Park
Cleveland, OH10 hours ago
Will rain move out for St. Patrick’s Day festivities? Here’s a timeline…
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Leaders in opposition on interchange between Brunswick, Strongsville
Strongsville, OH10 hours ago
Where to enjoy year-round fish fries in the Cleveland area
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
City of Elyria issues warnings to troubled event center
Elyria, OH3 days ago
Concerns abound regarding sale of Cleveland’s Greyhound Terminal to Connecticut firm
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth: The 3 Best Ice Cream Shops in Akron
Akron, OH9 hours ago
Mike Polk Jr. gets to know Greater Cleveland's 2023 Irish Mother of the Year
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Death of Moreland Hills Mayor Fritz ‘shocks’ area mayors
Moreland Hills, OH1 day ago
Cleveland Heights, developer close the deal on $66 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
Cleveland Heights, OH1 day ago
Overnight parking bans lifted in some NE Ohio communities
Willoughby, OH1 day ago
We are on the hunt for the best cassata cake in Greater Cleveland; tell us which bakery you believe has the best
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy